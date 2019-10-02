I’ve noticed that sometimes that when a situation is screwed up, after a while I accept it as normal and forget that the situation is abnormal. I believe our society does this on many subjects. The biggest one I have noticed that everyday people have accepted as normal is our health care system.
Health care in America seems to be one of the biggest talking points of the 2020 election and every person running for President has a plan no matter how silly their plan might be. But when I am chatting about health care with people in my day to day life, people just more or less shrug their shoulders and say something to the effect of “it is what it is.” With that in mind, I wanted to highlight some of the ways this is not normal and how we as human beings must demand better.
First off, there is the cost of having a human body in America. I know about half a dozen people who have more than $1 million in medical debt at the moment and 66.5% of all bankruptcies filed in America are because of medical debt. That is insane, unfathomable and inhumane.
I remember when I was undergoing radiation and got a bill from the insurance company in error that was for around $50,000. I will not lie, in the intense panic that set on I briefly contemplated ending it all, but then I calmed down and figured out how to fix it. I may have ended up fine but sadly, it is estimated that 16% of suicides in America each year are due to medical debt. People are dying almost every day because insulin prices in America have risen upwards of $600 a vial, so they are rationing the thing that keeps them alive and paying the ultimate cost.
In my opinion, a large reason the costs have skyrocketed is due to insurance companies looking to continuously grow their profit, which is sickening. They would rather let people die and suffer or lose everything for money.
One of the main issues people bring up when talking about universal health care is the possibility of waiting forever for doctors’ appointments because of the new system. Spoiler alert: it happens now. I have been dealing with some extremely painful side effects from radiation so I made an appointment at MU Health and was told it would be a month and a half. Fine. I can deal. Except for the day of the appointment, I got a call an hour before from the nurse saying the doctor could not see me because my pain is from such a unique situation. So, now I wait another month to hopefully get relief. My friend’s mom lives in Arkansas and scheduled an appointment for a doctor in August, only to be told he is fully booked until January. That is insane and makes my month look relatively fast.
The American health care system is so messed up, I could probably write weeks or months of columns just talking about all the injustices, inhumane treatment, and stories from people. I have no idea what the solution is but I do know the status quo is not the answer. People are not dollar signs or a way to get more profit. Everyone deserves quick access to affordable health care.
