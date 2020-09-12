What’s the most important issue in the coming presidential election? In my opinion, it’s the need to restore the rule of law in America and to confront those who have become a law unto themselves.
Democrats disagree, citing police brutality and systemic racism as the main problems. Various cities saw rioters run amok last month, when protests over the shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, escalated into an orgy of violence, burning and looting.
After weeks of silence, Joe Biden finally got around to addressing this subject late last month, claiming the violence is President Trump’s fault! Biden denounced “right-wing militias, white supremacists and vigilantes with assault weapons” as the perpetrators, when everyone knows the radical left was responsible.
There are only two explanations for such a blatantly false statement: inexcusable ignorance of the facts, or a deliberate effort to deceive the American people. Those are not among the qualities I look for in a president.
Democrats held their four-day national convention without once mentioning what was happening in the cities. That was no oversight. They thought they would benefit politically from the chaos, and they continue to refuse to say anything critical about the urban terrorists responsible for the vast majority of it, as Biden demonstrated in his remarks.
But polls show that public opinion is with the victims of the violence, not the perpetrators. CNN’s Don Lemon pulled the curtain back a little in a recent broadcast, which revealed how all this was supposed to work: “The rioting has to stop . . . . it’s showing up in the polls,” said Lemon. “It’s showing up in the focus groups.”
What polls, what focus groups? The Democrats’ of course. Consider what’s being said here, for it’s very important, not to mention shocking: It’s time to call off the violent rampages in our cities — not because of all the crimes and the innocent victims — but because they could hurt Joe Biden’s chances in November. In the annals of cynical politics, Lemon’s words will have a prominent place.
The gangs selected their cities well, knowing that liberal mayors and governors would do little if anything to stop them, even though President Trump was ready to send federal help if requested. But rather than give Trump something that he might get a little credit for, these alleged public servants did absolutely nothing (until they were forced to) while their constituents watched their businesses burned and looted and their livelihoods destroyed. Many residents of these cities probably were asking themselves, do I really want these people to govern me any longer?
As I glanced over the Democratic Party’s platform, I couldn’t miss the irony in one section titled, “Protecting Communities.” Some protection.
No doubt after an order from on high, things have settled down some since the August violence — but don’t think we’ve heard the last of it, for the rioters’ paymasters have deep pockets and are patient. When future outbreaks occur, it will make all the difference who’s living in the White House.
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and his wife, who were harassed by a gang after the Republican National Convention closed, is asking some important questions: “Who are these people? Who paid for their hotel rooms? Who flew them in?” Since the co-founder of Black Lives Matter (BLM) has admitted that they are “trained Marxists,” I’d add another question to Paul’s list: Where did they get their training?
We urgently need answers to these questions and others, for we’re dealing with a vicious, well-organized and financed insurgency.
BLM has been open about its radical goals, which should concern every patriotic American. President Trump has no illusions about what we’re facing and the crucial importance of the election. Joe Biden has said his top priority as president will be protecting LGBTQ rights. Take your choice on Nov. 3.
