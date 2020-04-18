Chapter The Next: I had everything ready in my head for this week’s column. We closed on the house on Friday, and we moved a mere three blocks away to a lovely condominium in the Embassy Park complex. I was going to write about leaving 30 years of life in the historic old house that came to be home, leaving the fireplace and the backyard, and walking through each empty room, waxing nostalgic about its giving up its memories to the silence. But reality allows no such sentimental hogwash today.
If I haven’t said it before, never stay in one place for 30 years, and NEVER move during a pandemic.
Today, surrounded by boxes, I sit in our new house. Max and I were optimistic about how much “stuff” we could keep, because our new digs are quite spacious, and they include a huge basement area. In fact, we chose this place because it has a great room large enough for my piano, the antique butler’s chest, and the entertainment center that hides the television – it rises from the chest at the touch of a remote control button. All that can be in one room, and there is still room to walk around.
Unfortunately, though, the fact that the condo great room is just one room means that we have only four walls on which to display art. In the house, any number of walls begged for one of Emily’s, or Max’s, or Doug Freed’s paintings. As we carried out painting after painting, I realized that I had no idea where many of our treasured art pieces will go. So for now, they look at us from around the perimeter of the room until we can figure out the best location for each – or, more realistically, for some.
And speaking of boxes and carrying, I blithely told the movers, “Oh, we can handle the boxes. If you will just get the big pieces, I think we will be fine.” As Bugs Bunny would say, “What a maroon!” We have schlepped boxes until we are, as my mother said, “blue in the face.” I don’t even know what is in which boxes because, though we tried to label them, we finally just packed things in what we hoped would be logical order. So for a while, every box is like a birthday gift. Surprise!
I did manage to get all our clothing into our suitcases. I think they might be in the garage, but I could be wrong. I suppose I will find them long after I really need them. And speaking of clothing, I have concluded that Max and I have entirely too many sweaters. We kept our sweaters in a cedar closet at the house, and we never really paid attention to how many we had. I believe, however, that they got together and had sweater babies – multiple sweater babies. Now, they crowd the bookcases that should instead be holding books.
Finally, my old nemesis, Charter, is at it again, although I can’t really blame them. We did our part, calling to set up service early so that I wouldn’t miss a beat as far as grading papers or sending my column. On Wednesday night, I sat down in the chair to activate our service, and nothing happened. So I called. About an hour later, the very helpful person on the other end determined that the old outlets are the problem, and she scheduled a service call as soon as possible – which was Friday afternoon, about the same time we closed. Obviously, though, it worked out.
Even in the midst of all this, our next chapter is sweetly tied with the last. Where we now live was built by the incomparable Jimmy Brown, who made sure that South Barrett was ready for us now 30 years and two weeks ago. His skill and expertise have now given us two places to call home, and both are of exceptional quality. Of course, we will do some things to make this our home, including, of course, expanding the kitchen. And the closet.
But for now, this seems to be a good place to begin anew. And we are grateful.
