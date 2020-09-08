Last week I wrote about my decision to vote for President Trump to serve a second term.
Subsequently, I received a phone call and one public comment left by a person who was afraid to leave his/her real name. Instead, this person wrote under the screen name “Wear a mask dummy” (I have and still do).
The call stood out to be the most intriguing and was left at my place of business by a lady who was intelligent enough to block her phone number so I would be unable to return her call.
I had already been informed that a group of local Democrats had been chatting it up about me on social media regarding said column and I have no problem with that. I knew before I wrote it that there would be locals who would not agree and I expected some negativity. What I did not expect was the message that I received on my business phone.
For this writing, I will refer to her as “Miss C.”
Miss C was very upset about my choice to support our POTUS because she had heard he wanted to engage in coitus with his step-daughter.
She said she knew this was true and thought it to be terribly disgusting. Miss C then said I could simply “look it up on the internet” and assured me I would find it there. In fact, her four and a half minute rant was based solely upon this premise.
Miss C offered no policy changes that would entice me to further research the Biden/Harris campaign. In fact, she never mentioned Joe Biden other than to say I had “trashed” him and now it was time for “them to trash me.”
So, I did what any good journalist would do. I began searching the web for the facts. It was amazing to me, a person who is pretty well versed at researching various facts, that I couldn’t find one article that supported Miss C’s claim.
What I did find is what I believe to have been a grossly misrepresented interview with hosts on “The View” in October 2015 when Trump was asked what he would do if Playboy put his daughter (not his step-daughter as Miss C described) on the cover of Playboy magazine.
The short answer by Mr. Trump was that he felt Ivanka was smart enough not to do anything that would bring her shame but that she was so beautiful that if she weren’t his daughter, he would probably date her.
Watching the video, it is clear he was joking. If anyone watches the video and has any sense of humor, they would understand that. He never said he wanted to engage with his daughter inappropriately, to which Miss C fell back on numerous times throughout her message to me. No, I couldn’t find one piece of evidence that she was so adamant about and so positive that I would find if I simply took the time to look it up. Nothing.
It is reminiscent of the “tell a secret” game that we played in elementary school. One person was told a fact by the teacher. That person would whisper the secret to the next person and the story would grow to be an exaggerated version of what was once the truth. It is clear that Miss C had been duped by those who support a narrative that must be exaggerated in order to receive the big-eyed, gasp of air effect that has determined many an election.
It is a change in policy that I was really looking for. What policies do the Biden/Harris team look to change that will make a positive difference for our nation? If there are any, Miss C failed to mention them.
What Miss C did not fail to mention was that she found me to be a “Hypocritical Christian” since I would vote for someone who would want to engage in such lewd acts with his own daughter.
Because we now know the POTUS never actually said that, I would, in turn, have to ask why any Christian person would vote for someone who vows to keep the act of abortion legal right up to the moment of birth? That is a real situation. Why should taxpayers be on the hook to provide contraception to prevent pregnancy, abortion to end pregnancy and federal and state assistance to care for children that people cannot afford to have?
I have less trouble paying for contraception and the care of children once they are born than I do with the slaughter of an innocent life that never had a choice.
I believe that I’ll save the riots in the Democratic-run states and cities that the Biden/Harris team should be working to end for another time only because I’m out of space for today.
Stay tuned: I’m just warming up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.