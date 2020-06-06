Have you ever Googled yourself? I began Googling new acquaintances and one day thought, “I wonder what Google says about me?” So I Googled myself and found out what those new acquaintances were discovering about me. In the same way, CaseNet is a wonderful technological investigative tool for first dates and more.
Yes, technology gives us tools that we never considered – such as the ability to video a police officer kneeling on a man’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds – two or three minutes after another officer announces that the man on the ground in handcuffs has no pulse. Over the past few years, technology has given us insight into something that is often easily ignored: black Americans have a hard row to hoe in the criminal justice system.
For instance, this past Wednesday, the Democrat printed an Associated Press article about racial profiling detailing the disparity in how white and black drivers are treated in Missouri. It cites a Missouri Attorney General’s office report saying that in 2019, black drivers were 95% more likely to be pulled over by law enforcement than white drivers, up from 91% in 2018. Further, black drivers are 40% more likely to be searched than white drivers, although slightly more “contraband” is discovered in searches of white drivers. Black drivers are also 40% more likely to be arrested than white drivers.
While law enforcement as a whole disagrees somewhat with how this data is analyzed, according to the article, law enforcement agencies do support gathering the numbers (https://bit.ly/377xFQl).
CNN reports that Missouri’s trend is nationwide: “In March, a Stanford University study of 93 million traffic stops from around the country reported that black drivers are 20% more likely to get pulled over than white drivers” (Lou, CNN).
Additionally, though most of us remember Rodney King and the officers who beat him to within an inch of his life as it was being recorded by a reporter in a news helicopter, one has to go back only a few years to find several highly-publicized incidents in which black people have been killed by law enforcement officers who are never held to account, either because, although videos of the events existed, they are not criminally charged, or because after they are criminally charged, they are found not guilty.
In the past two months, two other such incidents have occurred: one in Georgia, one in Kentucky (Note: The Georgia incident didn’t include an active law enforcement officer; one of the men arrested, only after the video surfaced and two months after the murder, was a retired investigator for the prosecuting attorney).
Much has come from this new tragedy, including 10 days of peaceful protests, violence and looting in city streets, people again lambasting Colin Kaepernick who protested racial inequality in the criminal justice system by quietly kneeling during the national anthem, and, as usual, people arguing with each other over their interpretations and attempted justifications of the events. I am irritated with the arguing. To recognize that what happened here is wrong is not to say that all law enforcement is bad or racist or murderous. Of course that isn’t true, just as it isn’t true that one black person who commits a crime condemns all black people as criminals who should be treated as such. We can’t judge an entire group based on the actions of a few.
I believe that the officers who knelt on George Floyd’s handcuffed and prone body killed him. I believe they should be brought to trial for the appropriate criminal charges, as should anyone who kills anyone else. I also believe that the criminal justice system has been and is a racially biased institution that disproportionately affects people of color.
In saying that, I’m not saying anything about the officers from whom I received testimony for 22 years. I’m saying that our attempting to justify bad acts because of our personal biases gets us nowhere. If you begin any sentence regarding this incident and its aftermath with “They,” it’s time to recognize inherent bias, stop pointing fingers, stop arguing, and do something productive that moves us forward toward racial equality in the criminal justice system. Let’s get after it.
