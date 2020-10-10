True artistry transcends time. We may lose the artist, but their creations and influence remain, continuing to inspire generations to come.
This week marked the passing of a legitimate virtuoso, legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen. His son, Wolf, announced his father’s passing on Tuesday at age 65 due to cancer, which Van Halen had battled for years. As a kid growing up in the late 1970s and ‘80s, I saw Van Halen as an ascendent star; he was the guitarist for one of the most popular bands on the planet, creating a sound that is imitated still today, and he got the girl many of us boys dreamed of, actress Valerie Bertinelli.
Van Halen was said to be influenced by Eric Clapton, and he went on to fuel more generations of guitarists. My brother, Bill, has been a musician for more than 40 years and has followed and appreciated plenty of top-shelf guitar players over those decades. He told me:
“If you started playing guitar any time after 1978 you were either directly influenced by Eddie Van Halen or the musicians that you learned from were. His presence cannot be understated. Still, in 2020, 90 percent of heavy rock and metal guitarists are using one or another of the multiple iterations of Eddie’s signature amp, the 5150.”
I was a fan of the band Van Halen, which included Eddie; his brother, Alex, on drums; bassist Michael Anthony; and vocalist/Aquanet addict David Lee Roth; from the release of their self-titled debut album in 1978. As the disco era was dying out, Van Halen began dominating radio airwaves.
I was fortunate to see the band in concert as its popularity was rocketing skyward. A friend and I scored tickets to the July 29, 1980, show at the International Amphitheater in Chicago. This was between my sophomore and junior years of high school, and the experience was a lot to take in. We were offered beer and a lot harder stuff in the parking lot as we waited for the doors to open, and during the opening number, the guy sitting next to me openly did a line of cocaine off of his credit card. The sound mix on the first two songs was so bad, we couldn’t tell what they were playing, but when the opening riffs of “Runnin’ With the Devil” hit, we all went crazy.
Eddie’s legend grew and he became the focal point of one of the great “chicken and egg” scenarios ever pondered. In “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” the boys wondered if they needed Eddie Van Halen on guitar to become truly triumphant, or if they needed to become a most excellent band in order to lure Eddie to play with them.
In the wake of Van Halen’s passing, many stories have been shared but the one that stuck with me concerns his role in making Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” an iconic hit. Jackson was working with producer Quincy Jones on the “Thriller” album and they asked Van Halen to improvise a solo for “Beat It.” As the Associated Press reported, with Jackson not present, Van Halen asked Jones if he could rearrange the song.
Van Halen later told CNN: “I didn’t know how (Jackson) would react to what I was doing, so I warned him before he listened. I said, ‘Look, I changed the middle section of your song,’ Now in my mind, he’s either going to have his bodyguards kick me out for butchering his song, or he’s going to like it. And so he gave it a listen, and he turned to me and went, ‘Wow, thank you so much for having the passion to not just come in and blaze a solo, but to actually care about the song, and make it better.’”
The lesson I take from that story is to put forth your best in all you do. Van Halen reportedly was not paid for his contribution on “Beat It” and he was not credited on it, but his presence was unmistakable. Something worth doing is worth doing well.
Like Van Halen’s musical mastery, that mindset also will hold up for generations.
