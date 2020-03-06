Ah, March. What a great month. Spring. Mud. Daylight savings time. Mud. St. Patrick’s Day, tournament basketball. Mud. And tornadoes! I see that Accuweather is predicting the lower Midwest will have a higher than normal number of twisters this spring.
I haven’t been afraid of storms in a very long time. I was terrified as a child, but my father soon trained me up in the way of the Midwestern Storm Management System*. You know the one. Every family has at least one member that follows it. It consists of four basic steps.
1. Check the weather radar obsessively (every few minutes should do it.)
2. Walk outside. Stand at the end of your driveway, staring at the sky. It helps if lightning is actively striking around you. Something about that electrical tingle in the air must give you predictive powers.
3. Look for flashlights. Cuss at everyone because they aren’t where you last left them.
4. Take cover in your basement or shelter at the last possible minute. This is a game of chicken between you and the storm. Only losers show fear.
As I’ve grown and had a family of my own, I’ve found I have to add my own steps to the Midwestern Storm Management System (MSMS for short.) Every household has its own nuances. My folks have a basement, we have a storm shelter. They have a garage, we don’t. My dad is concerned for his crops, we worry for the maple trees in the backyard. The biggest modifications to the MSMS, though, are the ones you must make when you have young children. Kiddos, God love ‘em, make everything slower and more complicated. They definitely add to the chaos when you’re trying to prep for severe weather. But these challenges are not insurmountable. In fact, I’ve indexed some of the more common problems here, along with tips for how to manage storm season with toddlers in tow. Commit them to memory. You’ll thank me later.
Wardrobe malfunction: If a severe storm watch is issued in your area, make sure everyone is clothed from head to toe, or at least knows where to find clothes on short notice. This is for the sake of neighbors and potential TV news crews, as well as your loved ones. Key items include your husband’s pants and your child’s left shoe (usually located in a toybox or other sensible location.) Ladies, you may want to consider wearing a brassiere to bed. If you’re swept away in the night, you will need the extra support.
Creepy crawlies: Check the basement or shelter for insects and arachnids at the beginning of storm season. Exterminate as necessary and leave repellent behind for emergency use. I guarantee you have at least one child (or adult) who would rather take their chances with an F-5 twister than discover that an ant is crawling on their arm.
Vocabulary: Get your toddler’s terms straightened out before you’re in a crunch situation. The words “tornado” “volcano” and “tomato” all sound similar, and a youngster yelling “Look at that big tornado!!!” in the produce aisle at Aldi can cause unnecessary alarm. Practicing correct pronunciations is also helpful in avoiding public embarrassment. For example, we discovered to our horror that our young, weather-loving daughter referred to a cyclone as a “porn-ado.” By correcting this mistake early, we avoided many uneasy conversations with preschool teachers, clergymen, and grandmas.
Boredom: Have a ready supply of storm stories from the “olden days” with which to shock and entertain your children while you shelter. Storm stories should be like fisherman’s stories, only wilder and more exaggerated. Tales like these make the time fly. They are a great way to pass legend from one generation to the next. And they will make everything your kids are going through seem tame in comparison, thus comforting them. A good example is my father’s tale of the old man who lived in a little house by the river: “He had no place to take cover, so when the twister ripped through the cornfield where his house was, he got lifted up and spun around a few times before it dropped him right back into the field! He told that story at the bar for the rest of his life.”
Hunger: Keep a sturdy box full of snacks in your shelter location. Do not forget fruit snacks. No matter how long you’re in there, someone will need a fruit snack. Though the mountains may fall and the hills turn to dust, someone will need a fruit snack. Heaven and earth shall pass away, and someone will still need a fruit snack.
The Midwestern Storm Management System is a hallowed tradition, but even the most precious traditions have room for customization. So take stock of your family’s unique needs this storm season, and prepare for whatever the coming spring may throw at you. Just say out of the dang driveway. The lightning will not give you special powers.
