The social mores of the 19th century, sometimes referred to as “Victorian values,” rose from a strange combination of harsh judgments made by those who considered themselves arbiters of behavior, an exaggerated fear of how others would judge one’s behavior, and a strict interpretation of Biblical laws, especially some of those set forth in the Old Testament. Some of the most hotly contested mores involved the observance of the Sabbath as a day of rest.
Number 4 of the Ten Commandments, given in Exodus 20: 6-11, instructs God’s people to “Remember the Sabbath to keep it holy.” Over the centuries, theologians spent a great deal of time and energy deciding exactly what the scripture meant.
During the late 19th century, Sedalia ministers pondered the same question. Their answers differed, but the intensity of their belief was remarkably similar. Much of the discussion of the issue was printed in numerous articles about church services and messages that appeared in the Sedalia Democrat and in the Sedalia Weekly Bazoo between 1880 and 1900.
Some of these articles traced the history of Sabbath observance from the Old Testament designation of the seventh day of the week as a day of rest to the attitudes of Christ toward the Sabbath to the early church’s use of the first day of the week as a day of worship because of Christ’s resurrection on the first day of the week. A few articles recognized that the Reformation and Puritan traditions influenced 19th-century attitudes toward what they called “Sabbath desecration.”
A few ministers were concerned about the actual day chosen for the Sabbath. As the Adventist Church grew in numbers, some ministers advocated a law that would force all to observe Sunday as a day of worship and rest, despite the obvious problems on any violation of the First Amendment.
A few ministers were concerned that people “desecrated” the Sabbath by working. Very few of these ministers were indeed concerned about the long working hours of the working class and called on society to reduce the workday to a shorter eight hours. Most ministers ignored this issue and instead focused on what could and should not be done on Sunday.
On Jan. 16, 1883, the Weekly Bazoo printed a list of activities that ministers said should not be indulged in on Sunday. These included “theater going, cock fighting, baseball, games, hunting, fishing, and hundreds of other evils.” Included in most lists of the evils were “excursions” such as railroad trips to the World’s Fair in St. Louis or streetcar trips to Forest Park south of Sedalia or even, as one divine proposed, a train trip to a camp meeting site to hear a sermon.
Adults were encouraged to spend time in rest and in nourishing the “body, mind and spirit.” Children were encouraged to play quietly with Biblical-based toys such as models of Noah’s Ark or blocks featuring pictures of Biblical events.
The vision of a family relaxing together, thinking positive thoughts, and enjoying one another’s company was extolled. A view of Mother and/or the servant toiling away to prepare a large family dinner was conveniently left out of these images.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.