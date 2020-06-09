What does it mean to “defund” the police?
That was my biggest question this week and I wanted to find the answers. I began by reading every article and op-ed I could find online so I could come to a conclusion based upon a number of different facts and opinions.
With the exception of Minneapolis, who wants to dismantle its police, most municipalities wish to redirect some of the department’s budget into other areas including the mental health community who could then participate in policing. To me, the idea is on target, but the way it is funded would be a mistake.
Former Sedalia Police Commander Larry Ward shared an analogy that struck me as an important piece of information when determining whether or not to defund the police. He said police are society’s “Sheepdogs” who are not well liked by evildoers because they protect the vulnerable. Ward went on to say that even those who the sheepdogs protect often become angered with them because they are constantly reminding people there are evil people in the world who wish to do them harm. For instance, when the police send out messages to the community to keep your car and house doors locked, report suspicious activity, do not take matters into your own hands, keep your garage doors closed and avoid road rage, people become complacent because they hear it over and over again. It is difficult to those who do not have an evil spirit to understand and accept.
Wolves prey on sheep every second of every day. They keep a close watch for the sheepdog because they stand in the way of the wolves who wish to do us harm. It is a daily task. Police officers face this head-on each and every day, whether on duty or off. Just imagine facing the worst of the worst in society on a daily basis. How draining it must be for them to be called to the same homes again and again on domestic violence calls, drug interactions, drug overdoses, suicide, child abuse, those who believe they are above the law (sometimes community leaders) and destruction of property.
What about motor vehicle accidents? Some things can never be erased from memory. What is seen cannot be unseen, even by trained professionals. These people are human and yet we come to expect them to be above reproach. They cannot show their personal feelings or emotions. They must remain neutral at all times. They are forced to stand on a thin line when it comes to making lethal decisions that could save the lives of the herd. And now, we want to defund them.
Perhaps if we were to look at this with an opposite viewpoint, we would see better results.
What if we paid law enforcement what they are worth? What if we valued them for exactly what they willingly confront every day for our safety and best interest? What if we up the ante on required skillsets in order to become an officer of the law?
Every business owner knows that you get what you pay for. Those who have the skills we need expect and deserve to be paid well for their expertise. The better wages we pay, the better quality of work we receive.
The most dangerous job on earth and one of the lowest paid. Now, those who can certainly afford to pay for their own security wish to defund the already lowest funded group of protectors.
Ward suggests that defunding would take away all of the safeguards in society and play right into the hands of evildoers who are hell-bent on creating havoc on a lawless society. He acknowledges there must be accountability for the officers, but also reminds us that they, too, are human and make mistakes. However, if unchecked, they are no better than the predators.
Remember that evil doesn’t take a break and wait for us to regroup or find new ways in which to police. Jumping into battle with our police by threatening to defund them will only add to an already unstable morale among the agencies.
I would encourage us as a community to begin discussions on how we can help law enforcement rather than how we can shut them down. After all, who will we call when we need help and how many (and what quality) will be left to respond if we begin to defund? This is a scary and slippery slope.
I want to personally thank our local law enforcement agencies for putting on the uniform every day and going to work, willing to lay down their lives for mine. I cannot express to you how thankful I am for your courage and commitment. As for me and my family, we will stand behind the thin blue line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.