Well, we didn’t have the first installment of our sale this week. Why? Because COVID-19 reared its ugly head. No, Max and I are well. Emily and James, who came last weekend for an outdoor wedding, are well. However, we found that we all could have been exposed.
My sister Libby, the garage sale guru – she has been able to sell many of our large items online somehow – notified me Monday morning that someone with whom she works was exposed to COVID-19 by another co-worker. Even though Libby and her co-worker wear masks when they are together, she had to be tested. We have no results yet.
Additionally, on Monday, we received notification that people in church were also unknowingly exposed to COVID-19 on Saturday when they spent time with someone who turned out to be positive. I was socially distanced in church because I was perched way up on the organ bench, and Max, Emily, and James were sitting on the front row wearing their masks. Nevertheless, it’s unnerving to see COVID-19 creeping closer, although “creeping” may not be the best word. In Pettis County last week, our infection rate rose by about a third.
Still, 281 cases in a county of 40,000 doesn’t seem to be that many; however, I think about how many it will be next week.
I also think about polio.
Poliomyelitis is a virus. I can’t remember polio, obviously, but I do remember my mother’s talking about it. She more than once told me that Doc called her when he had the first vaccine. She said, “He called and said, ‘I have it. Bring her down.’” So I received one of the first polio vaccines in Oregon County.
But prior to that, “infantile paralysis” paralyzed the nation. No one knew what it was, how it came to be, how to cure it – all people knew was that their children were in danger of being unable to walk, or worse, breathe, and they didn’t know what they might do to ameliorate the risk. I remember pictures of children in “iron lungs,” designed to help them breathe because they couldn’t breathe on their own. I remember watching movies such as Danny Kaye’s “The Five Pennies,” that told stories of people whose lives were totally upended when they contracted a virus that rendered them “crippled.” I remember a boy from grade school, who wore braces and struggled to walk.
Though children were the focus, everyone was at risk for polio – even FDR, who got the virus in 1921, and struggled with the crippling effects – effects that he successfully hid from the American public, who elected him President four times. And yet polio changed his life.
People were scared. Data show that in 1955, only 29,000 cases of polio existed in the United States, but the thought that any child could contract polio and end up in leg braces or in an iron lung was terrifying (https://bit.ly/39qA8GK). Jonas Salk developed the first vaccine for polio, beginning his work in 1947 and finally declaring that the vaccine was safe and efficacious in 1955 – eight years later (https://bit.ly/39qA8GK). In the meantime, parents would have done anything to protect their children – but nothing was available.
The country gave a collective sigh of relief when the vaccine hit, when they knew they could protect their children. They looked at Jonas Salk, who never patented the vaccine, as a savior of sorts.
Today, we face a virus that we know little about. Scientists worldwide are searching for a vaccine that will begin, we hope, this virus’s eradication. Unlike the earlier frightening virus, though, scientists like Jonas Salk have told us that we can do some things to lessen the chance of getting or spreading COVID-19: 1) Stay home; 2) If you can’t stay home, stay 6 feet away from people; and 3) Wear a mask. I know people are balking about the mask part, but consider it a favor to the people you love or just see around – just like wearing a seat belt or wearing a shirt to buy a hamburger.
Besides. I want to have my sale.
But really, I want you to be well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.