Author’s disclaimer: Dear readers, if you are squeamish about toddlers, viral illness, or bodily functions, this is not the column for you. I suggest skipping this and reading Mr. Satnan’s fine column instead. For all others, hang on to your Santa hats. It’s about to get messy.
On the first day of Christmas, my toddler gave to me … one of the most memorable holidays I will ever have. The presents from Santa had been opened. Loads of sugar had already been consumed. The little boy with the sore hand had been comforted with snuggles and Tylenol. The car had been packed for the journey to my grandparents. My kids were fitted snugly in their car seats. But sadly, my husband was not present. He had awoken early Christmas morning with the stomach flu. He opted to spend Christmas Day convalescing, so my baby sister (now old enough to be engaged to be married) was riding shotgun. We rolled up the road toward Grandma’s, and it gave me only a little pause when my 2-year-old son said, “My belly hurts.”
Roughly 20 minutes from my grandparents’ home, we heard it. That Sound. Everyone who has ever had a child or spent a lot of time around children knows it. That Sound comes with no warning, although it should rightly be accompanied by alarm bells and red lights flashing. That Sound can best be described as, “Splat.”
I took my eyes off the road in mounting horror. My sister and I turned back to see that my still relatively cheerful 2-year-old had upchucked. All over himself, all over his new dinosaur pajamas, all over his brand-new car seat. And not just any upchuck. Dear readers, the boy had had nothing for breakfast except a Christmas cupcake with bright red icing and some children’s Tylenol.
“What is this?” the bewildered child asked, gesturing to himself.
“Well buddy, sometimes when our belly doesn’t like what we eat, it comes back up out of our mouths. It’s called throw-up,” I attempted weakly, still driving.
“It’s not throw-up!” he said excitedly, looking down as if a lightbulb had popped on inside his head. “It’s CAKE!”
The day did not improve from there. I will spare you additional gruesome details, but suffice it to say that one of the holiest holidays of the year included multiple wardrobe changes (some for me), an industrial-sized container of disinfectant wipes, several Pull-Ups, bleach water, laundry and two showers … all at my grandparents’ house, who took it in stride like the married-50-plus-years-with-kids-and-grandkids champions that they are. I’m a little worried about my engaged sister though. I think the wedding is still on. Not sure about any future nephews or nieces.
Strangely, I handled everything calmly as well, which is not normal for me. Normally I would be freaking out, worrying about a ruined Christmas, shattered illusions of a perfect holiday. But instead, I laughed. I rolled my eyes, and worried about making other people sick. And my grandmother’s carpet. But behind it all, I had a sense of Christmas peace and joy. A recognition that the perfect holiday doesn’t exist. And a sense that this was not my only chance to make good memories with my loved ones this winter. You see, Christmas is not a day, but a season. A season not at all connected to when Walmart sets out the decorations or 101.5 plays Christmas carols. Rightly, Christmas begins at midnight on the 25th, and goes for at least 12 days. Some say it ends on Epiphany, the holiday commemorating the Wise Men’s visit to the Holy Family. Others say it doesn’t end until early February, on the day we remember baby Jesus being presented in the Temple.
So after all the stress and expectations and consumerism of the “worldly” Christmas is over, there are still many days to enjoy. You wouldn’t celebrate a family member’s new baby only on the day he is born, so why do it with Jesus? It doesn’t require piles of presents, or feasts, or rich decorations. Babies don’t care about that. They like to be paid attention to, talked to, snuggled, and loved. That is the kind of holiday celebration that is easily extended long into the new year.
Thank God Christmas is a season and not a day. No matter how unpleasant or wild Day One has been, there are many more chances to catch up with your family and friends, send a card, host a meal, snuggle on the couch and watch a movie. In fact, that is just what our family did, and after a stressful trip back home, we ended Day Two of Christmas with Chinese food, a Muppet movie, and a package from the auntie that lives in Minnesota. Which is great because on the third day of Christmas, the toddler pooped on the dog’s head. I’ll spare you the gruesome details. There are many more good days to be had.
