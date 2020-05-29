I was up at dawn this morning, listening to the birds, worrying about the world.
I know I’m not helping myself or anyone else, fretting over everything at 5 a.m. But days, weeks, months, a year like the one we are experiencing have got me shook. And doubting.
What can I do or say to make a difference in a time so full of chaos and disease? I have this column, this pulpit in my tiny corner of the world. But does what I write matter? Does any of it matter?
In a time like this, I like to turn to the Holy Scriptures. There’s always a guy in there who knows what you’re going through.
Enter Ecclesiastes, sandwiched in between the pithiness of the book of Proverbs and the love poetry of the Song of Songs. Ecclesiastes is the Eeyore of the Old Testament. His writings begin:
“Vanity of vanities … All is vanity. What does man gain by all the toil at which he toils under the sun?”
Exactly my question, pal.
“All things are full of weariness; a man cannot utter it; the eye is not satisfied with seeing, nor the ear filled with hearing”
Oh, buddy. Me too.
“What has been is what will be, and what has been done is what will be done, and there is nothing new under the sun. Is there a thing of which it is said, ‘See, this is new’? It has been already in the ages before us.”
Yep, yep. I’m feeling that one. Violence, deadly illnesses, political strife, grumpy people writing about it? Nothing new under the sun since 200 B.C.
“There is no remembrance of former things, nor will there be any remembrance of later things yet to be among those who come after.”
That sounds familiar too. You’d think we’d learn a few things after all these centuries. Alas.
Eccles (can I call him Eccles?) goes on to condemn pretty much everything as meaningless for several more chapters: acquiring knowledge, drinking wine, building, gardening, owning property, having money, listening to music, having sex, working hard, worrying itself. None of it matters, he says. Nobody can understand God, everything is ordered in a cosmic way that has nothing to do with us, and it’s all out of our hands. So you should just try your best to be happy, because you’re going to die anyway.
Like I said, he’s a really cheery guy.
But there’s one more thing.
Ecclesiastes the Grumpy does have an additional piece of advice threaded throughout his book, one that he returns to in the worst of times.
Remember your Creator.
“Remember your creator in the days of your youth,” he says, “before the days of trouble come, and the years draw near when you will say, “I have no pleasure in them”; before the sun and the light and the moon and the stars are darkened and the clouds return with the rain; in the day when the guards of the house tremble, and the strong men are bent, and the women who grind cease working because they are few, and those who look through the windows see dimly; when the doors on the street are shut, and the sound of the grinding is low, and one rises up at the sound of a bird, and all the daughters of song are brought low; when one is afraid of heights, and terrors are in the road; the almond tree blossoms, the grasshopper drags itself along and desire fails; because all must go to their eternal home, and the mourners will go about the streets; before the silver cord is snapped,and the golden bowl is broken, and the pitcher is broken at the fountain, and the wheel broken at the cistern, and the dust returns to the earth as it was, and the breath returns to God who gave it.”
Remember my creator. Do it now, while I have time, before it all really hits the fan. Try to be happy, don’t take my pleasures or my troubles too seriously, remember that life is fleeting and then finally,
“The end of the matter; all has been heard. Fear God, and keep his commandments; for that is the whole duty of everyone. For God will bring every deed into judgment, including every secret thing, whether good or evil.”
Fear God. Keep his commandments. God’s gonna judge us all and set it right.
For such a pessimist, Eccles has some pretty good advice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.