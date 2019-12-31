During the late 19th century, Sedalia’s newspaper editors drew statewide, and sometimes even national, attention because of their outspoken commentary on human nature, their trenchant political views, their willingness to deal with difficult issues, and their eccentric personalities.
For example, Andrew Hull of the Sedalia Democrat spoke out against the election of Ulysses S. Grant to the presidency. John Newman Edwards, also of the Democrat, championed Jesse James and castigated state officials who offered a reward for his capture, claiming the offer of a reward led to James’ death at the hand of Robert Ford.
J. West Goodwin of the Sedalia Bazoo printed articles criticizing both personal and public behavior of politicians; he later became a known opponent of labor unions who at the same time bemoaned the lack of jobs that paid adequate wages and the lack of jobs for women. H.W. Mugford of the Bazoo was known for puncturing the pretensions of the pious, such as those “sunshine Christians” of the Methodist church who refused to allow prostitutes to seek Christ at the denomination’s camp meeting held at the county fairgrounds at Sicher (now Liberty) Park.
In 1877, Mugford was described in the Sedalia press as a “well-known printer, editor, and poet.” Known to his friends as “Mug,” he was recognized as “true, noble, generous, and kind-hearted.” He had “as rich a vein of humor as Mark Twain, who served his apprenticeship in the same office.” Since the early 1870s he had worked as writer and associate editor for both the Sedalia Bazoo and the Sedalia Democrat.
Mugford had one serious problem that prevented him from achieving his full potential as a newspaperman. He was an alcoholic. Mug’s friends treated his alcoholism as a misfortune rather than as a personal failure, and realized its grip on his personality and the limits it placed on his work.
In October 1877, according to the Sedalia Democrat, Mugford left Sedalia on a trip to Austin, Texas, where he hoped to secure a position writing for one of the papers there. He did not reach Austin, however. He stopped in Fort Scott, Kansas, to visit friends and decided to go instead to Kansas City. The train to Kansas City was late, so Mugford set out on foot.
What happened next remains a mystery. The Bazoo reported that after walking a few miles, Mugford became “bereft of his reason” and wandered aimlessly through the woods with nothing to eat. His clothing was muddy and badly torn. He sat down on a creek bank, muttering incoherently while throwing pebbles in the water.
After four days, a group of vigilantes searching for horse thieves encountered Mugford. They believed Mugford was pretending to be crazy, so they toyed with him for a while by threatening to hang him. The vigilantes ultimately decided to take Mugford to Pleasanton to see if anyone knew him.
When the group arrived at Pleasanton, they met a doctor who knew Mugford. The doctor took Mugford into care and discovered many bruises on his body and two severe cuts on his throat. The source of his injuries was undetermined. Mugford soon came to his senses in a few days while the doctor continued to treat his injuries.
The Democrat reported that it expected Mugford to go on to Kansas City, but was confident he would be at home in Sedalia shortly.
Mugford did return to Sedalia where he died in 1880. Next week’s column reports how newspapers throughout the state responded to news of his death.
