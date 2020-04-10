There is an ancient sermon for the day before Easter, so old that nobody knows who wrote it. The author is one of the early Christians now known only to God. It begins,
“Something strange is happening — there is a great silence on earth today, a great silence and stillness. The whole earth keeps silence because the King is asleep.”
The homilist reaches straight into our lives from more than a thousand years ago.
Something strange is happening.
There is a great silence.
The stores are shuttered. The parks are empty. The schools closed. There are no concerts, no parties, not even a church service where people can gather.
The whole earth keeps silence.
The nameless Christian continues:
“The earth trembled and is still because God has fallen asleep in the flesh and he has raised up all who have slept ever since the world began. God has died in the flesh and hell trembles with fear. He has gone to search for our first parent, as for a lost sheep. Greatly desiring to visit those who live in darkness and in the shadow of death, he has gone to free from sorrow the captives Adam and Eve, he who is both God and the son of Eve …”
We are all Adam and Eve now, feverish and gasping for breath in our sick and silent world.
For thousands of years, we have built an ever more constricting and suffocating hell for ourselves from the timbers of injustice, hatred, poverty, greed, arrogance, objectification, envy, and despair. The weight of these burdens has been doubled by the mysteries of evil: sickness, suffering and death.
Now we are crushed under our load, eternally captive and irreparably broken. There is no way out — or so we think.
Then:
“‘I am your God, who for your sake have become your son. Out of love for you and for your descendants I now by my own authority command all who are held in bondage to come forth, all who are in darkness to be enlightened, all who are sleeping to arise. I order you, O sleeper, to awake. I did not create you to be held a prisoner in hell. Rise from the dead, for I am the life of the dead. Rise up, work of my hands, you who were created in my image. Rise, let us leave this place, for you are in me and I am in you; together we form only one person and we cannot be separated … I slept on the cross and a sword pierced my side for you who slept in paradise and brought forth Eve from your side. My side has healed the pain in yours. My sleep will rouse you from your sleep in hell. The sword that pierced me has sheathed the sword that was turned against you.”
Christ reaches down from the Cross and plucks us out of our restless sleep and stupidness. He undoes the eternal consequences of the pain, the senselessness, the violence, once and for all. But he leaves us with a task.
“Rise, let us leave this place.”
We will be done with this strange silence. Easter will come. So will a new season of good health and happiness. But we must be willing to leave the old season behind. That means throwing off the hatred and injustice, anger and despair. It means waking out of the sleep of laziness and indifference. It means participating in the hard work of both earthly and everlasting salvation. We must do it together, with care for even the most delicate among us, for when one part suffers so does the whole body.
This great stillness is a cross, but it is also an opportunity to decide where we want to go next as a community, a nation, and a world. We could stay here, drowsy and broken in an underworld of our own making. Or we could answer the ancient call of Easter.
“Rise, let us leave this place. The enemy led you out of the earthly paradise. I will not restore you to that paradise, but I will enthrone you in heaven. I forbade you the tree that was only a symbol of life, but see, I who am life itself am now one with you. I appointed cherubim to guard you as slaves are guarded, but now I make them worship you as God. The throne formed by cherubim awaits you, its bearers swift and eager. The bridal chamber is adorned, the banquet is ready, the eternal dwelling places are prepared, the treasure houses of all good things lie open. The kingdom of heaven has been prepared for you from all eternity.’”
