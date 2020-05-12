I am always inspired after reading about the weight loss challenge the Sedalia Democrat prints news on each year, and it makes me ponder my own weight problem.
As a somewhat portly man, it will not surprise anyone that many of my childhood memories center around mealtime. The fact that all the women in my family were great cooks made it almost a sure thing that I would go from a skinny kid to my present bulk, eventually. The fact that I also have little resistance when it comes to tasty treats is the reason I can no longer see my belt buckle.
I think some of my best memories come from breakfasts that I have enjoyed through the years. I never met a biscuit I didn’t like, and I can smell an apple fritter a mile away. I can’t blame my weight entirely on the great cooks in the family I guess, because I was still skinny when I joined the navy as a 17-year-old kid. Maybe I can blame it on those cooks on the ships I served on, because regardless of what you may have heard the food was pretty good on some of those ships.
I guess it must be my own fault that my taste changed from childhood when I liked fruit more than I do now. I remember one of my favorite breakfasts as a young boy, in fact, was half a grapefruit with sugar sprinkled over its segments. I remember how I would run a knife down each side of the segments and scoop them out with a spoon, leaving the little compartments intact. For some reason, I thought it was important that the compartments remained intact after I had eaten the insides.
I ran into a downsized version of that breakfast when I worked in the hayfields of Kansas when I was a boy. My brother-in-law, Sam Sanders, and I worked for a man in the Kansas hayfields whose mother would give us half of an orange with breakfast instead of a glass of juice. I thought that was strange, but it tasted good and went well with bacon and eggs. The problem was the segments of orange were too small for my spoon so the little compartments could not be maintained; that was disappointing.
I know now had I stayed with a breakfast that included fruit I probably wouldn’t need shoes that are fastened with Velcro. The truth is my wife tries to get me to eat more fruits and vegetables, and sometimes it works. The sad fact is like so many people I did not have trouble with my weight until I turned the magic age of “30,” and then it was as if all the fat cells in the world had been waiting there to jump on me.
I still fight my weight, but biscuits and gravy do not fight fair.
