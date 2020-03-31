Historians researching individual buildings such as Sedalia’s Central Presbyterian Church often rely on the Sanborn Insurance Maps and City Directories. The Sanborn Fire Insurance Map Company began printing its maps in 1867 in order to aid insurance agents as they assessed the risk of insuring individual properties. The maps are printed to scale and show the building’s footprints, its relationship to nearby buildings, and the building materials used. Some of the drawings of buildings also show the placement of windows. Information about heating systems, lighting, and water supplies is given, as is the location of fire hydrants and fire stations.
The maps are useful today for those who wish to learn something about the history of an individual building, whether a commercial, public, or private building. The maps were printed approximately every five to 10 years, so a researcher can trace changes in the building or a neighborhood over time. The maps have been digitalized and are available at both the Missouri State Archives and the University of Missouri Library websites. The Sedalia maps in the collection begin with 1883 and end with 1914.
The other resource useful for researching a building is the city directory, published for Sedalia by various companies each year from the early 1870s through the present. These directories identify buildings by addresses as well as by the owner’s name and provide information about the building’s owner. Some directories also provide additional information about churches, factories, businesses, and other public buildings.
The Sedalia Public Library has a good collection of city directories. Now, however, the library is closed because of the coronavirus outbreak, so this column provides information about Central Presbyterian Church based on the Sanborn Insurance Maps and a postcard found online.
The 1883 Sanborn Insurance Map does not show a Presbyterian church at Fifth Street and Lamine Avenue. However, the 1888 map does, indicating Central Presbyterian Church was built between 1883, when the previous map was printed, and 1888, when the next map was printed. The footprint of the building shows a rectangular frame building sitting on the back of the lot next to the alley. The building had a bell tower projecting from the building at the northeast corner and a small square projecting ell at the northwest corner. Information about the building identifies it as a two-story building.
The building is identified as a church until the 1914 map when it appears as the Manual Training School. The building was then serving as the industrial arts classroom for the Sedalia High School, which was located nearby at Sixth Street and Massachusetts Avenue. The manual training classes had originally been held in the three-story school building, but criticism from inspectors from the University of Missouri’s College of Education encouraged the school to find larger, safer facilities with better natural light.
The 1914 Sanborn Insurance Map shows the new Central Presbyterian Church building as a two-story building with a basement. The building was fully modern with steam heat provided by the city utility company that provided steam to heat to downtown buildings. Electric lights illuminated the building.
Next week’s column provides more information about this building which, unlike the other early Presbyterian Church buildings, still stands in downtown Sedalia.
