“Adios amigos!” the woman shouted cheerfully.
The child looked up at her.
“My mom doesn’t allow me to say any words in Spanish,” she replied.
I stood by, watching but unseen. And I wondered. Why? Why would a parent forbid a child from learning a foreign language? What could be gained from speaking only English, all the time?
I hit upon a theory: Politics and the English-only movement. Though the United States has never had an official national language, the push to make English the official language of government, business and culture has existed almost as long as our nation itself. In the modern political arena, promotion of English has become a conservative rallying point. At its most refined, this effort involves lobbying for laws declaring American English the official language of the United States. At its crudest, it looks like signs announcing, “learn English or get out!” Even the President has weighed in, sparking controversy by removing the Spanish-language version of the White House’s website in 2017.
It is one thing to debate the merits of an official American language. But it’s quite another to insist that children learn and use no other languages in their lifetime. Should English-only, all the time, become a conservative political value? It seems to be going that way. But this is a dangerous development that cuts us off from our conservative roots.
There is a conservative case for multilingualism, one that respects American values while enriching our minds and promoting us on the world stage. It is based on the following principles:
• Faith: God is at the foundation of everything we are as a country. We are largely a nation of believers, and free expression of religious faith is a primary conservative value. We are privileged as moderns to be able to access Scripture in English. But if you want to become a minister, or even do a deep historical dive into the teachings of the Bible, you’ll be enriched by learning Hebrew, Aramaic or Greek. If you’re Catholic, a familiarity with Latin will help you understand the Mass. If you’re Jewish, Hebrew is almost necessary, Yiddish helpful. Other religions have similar languages of faith. And if you’re planning to evangelize your brethren, you won’t be able to do it without a good grasp on whatever dialect they speak.
• Heritage: We all came from somewhere, and the majority of us didn’t come from England. A Business Insider article from 2013 estimated that most Americans are descended from Germany, Sub-Saharan Africa, Ireland, Mexico, then England. This means our ancestors spoke German, Gaelige, Spanish, and a plethora of German, African and Central American dialects. Famous political author Russell Kirk, in his “Ten Conservative Principles,” commented that “conservatives sense that modern people are dwarfs on the shoulders of giants, able to see farther than their ancestors only because of the great stature of those who have preceded us in time.” There is no better way to learn from and honor these ancestors by becoming acquainted with the language they spoke.
• History: To be conservative is to give great respect to American history and to look back in time to decide how our nation should go forward. Many of the great American heroes we should be emulating were polyglots. Founding Fathers John Adams, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, and James Madison were multilingual. Rough and ready Teddy Roosevelt was acquainted with at least seven languages. Of the conservative Heritage Foundation’s list of “25 of The Most Influential Women in American History,” at least 30% spoke or studied more than one language, including nurse Clara Barton, interpreter Sacagawea, and Rear Admiral Grace Hopper. American astronauts aboard the International Space Station must speak Russian. Even our most celebrated military heroes, including the Navajo code talkers and SEAL Team Six, were and are necessarily fluent in other languages.
• Business: Conservatives are champions of free enterprise. In today’s world, this means going global. According to the Chamber of Commerce, the United States is the world’s largest exporter of services, like banking or communications. About a quarter of all American farm products are exported. And while our manufacturing exports have declined, they still represent trillions of dollars. Of course, it’s not necessary to speak another language to succeed in business, but it helps. Bilingual employees frequently have higher salaries, bilingual businesses have expanded clientele, and in many professions, including biology and law, a familiarity with academic Latin can be useful.
No matter what our politics, Americans should be working to expand the minds of our children, getting them ready for adult lives of faith and intellect and success. English may be our mother tongue, but second or third or even more languages should never be the enemy. So the next time someone shouts “Adios amigos,” wave and respond, “Adios! Que tengas un buen fina de semana!” Do it for the good of our country.
