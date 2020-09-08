The decade between 1910 and 1920 was marked by four events that had a major impact on the election of 1920. Each of these events had multiple ramifications. As in previous elections, the questions of alcohol consumption and who was allowed to vote played a part, although in very different ways than in previous elections.
The first, and most important, event shaping the election of 1920 was the Great War, later known as World War I, a conflict that began in Europe but that came to involve the nations of the world. Many women opposed U.S. involvement in the war.
Despite U.S. reluctance to become involved in the war, it finally entered the war after learning Germany was trying to entice Mexico to become its ally by promising to return to Mexico the lands in the Southwest annexed by the United States after the Mexican War.
Accompanying the war were a variety of factors that created social unease. Unemployment was high. Racial unrest developed as returning black soldiers who expected to be rewarded for their service to the U.S. continued to be denied their civil rights, including the right to vote.
Social reformers agitated for change. Labor unions increasingly demanded the rights of workers to strike for fairer treatment and higher wages. These activities prompted a Federal backlash of punishment against those who advocated change.
In addition, the world was suffering an epidemic of Spanish influenza that began in 1917-18 and resurged in 1919. The epidemic, which killed 65,000 in the United States alone, brought additional fear and social unrest.
In the midst of social upheaval, Republican candidate Warren G. Harding campaigned with the promise that the U.S. would “return to normalcy.” The election was influenced by two factors that had been a part of many previous elections. These factors, seemingly unrelated, became intertwined.
The question of alcohol use had arisen in earlier elections as men became intoxicated during the elections process and sometimes used alcohol to bribe prospective voters to vote for a particular candidate. In this election campaign, one issue was the potential ratification of the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, proposed in December 1917, which would ban the “manufacture, sale, and transportation of intoxicating liquors.” Temperance groups, including the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, the Good Templars, and the Anti-Saloon League, had worked toward this goal for many years.
The question of who could vote was intensified when the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was passed by the House of Representatives in May 1919. While many felt that politics was simply too complicated or corrupt for ladies, others feared the impact of their vote.
Those involved in the liquor industry, whether as workers or consumers, feared that women would vote in favor of Prohibition. Sedalia, with at least 20 saloons, a distillery, a brewery, and several alcoholic beverage distributorships, saw economic loss created by Prohibition as a danger and the very active and vocal chapters of the W.C.T.U. a threat.
Their fears of Prohibition were realized though not as its opponents had anticipated. The 18th Amendment was ratified in January 1919, some 19 months before the 19th Amendment allowed women to vote.
The voters elected Warren G. Harding president. Whether the U.S. returned to normalcy may depend on one’s definition of “normalcy.” Social unrest did not diminish, and government corruption at high levels increased.
Next week’s column more specifically details Sedalia women’s involvement in the election of 1920.
