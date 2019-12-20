Historically, Advent has been the season that we celebrate the birth of the coming Christ as well as waiting in anticipation of His Second Coming. This is a time of festivities, celebrations and parties that within our modern culture have completely eclipsed the true meaning of Christmas. We say, “Jesus is the reason for the season.” However, it seems that our excitement for the season often overtakes our emotions and we get swept up in the fun and festivities that ensue.
This season I would like to consider the four weeks and words of Advent to remind our hearts and minds that the true Spirit of Christmas is not about gifts, although those can be nice. It is not about lights and trees, although they can still have a place. It is not even about family and friends, even though it is a perfect time to get together. Rather, the true spirit of Christmas is shed abroad in our hearts by the love of God coming into the world as a simple baby in a manger and ultimately consecrated and set apart for death on a cross for our behalf.
Consider the words of these verses for each of the four weeks of Advent. The first week we speak of hope. Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the plans I have for you,” says the Lord. “They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.” We can look to Romans 15:13, “I pray that God, the source of hope, will fill you completely with joy and peace because you trust in him. Then you will overflow with confident hope through the power of the Holy Spirit.” These passages remind us that it is all because of God’s good pleasure and His power that we can even have hope for a better future.
For week two we consider the word peace. John 14:27, “I am leaving you with a gift—peace of mind and heart. And the peace I give is a gift the world cannot give. So, don’t be troubled or afraid.” The book of Philippians 4:7-9 states, “Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus … 9 Keep putting into practice all you learned and received from me—everything you heard from me and saw me doing. Then the God of peace will be with you.” We find that the peace we seek can only be found in Christ, His completed work on the cross. When we focus not on our problems or issues and instead keep our eyes fixed on Him, we find His peace moving us into a state of contentment that does not come because of family, gifts or holiday greetings but from the Creator of the Universe directly to us!
Week three brings us to Joy. 1 Peter 1:8-9 encourages us with, “You love him even though you have never seen him. Though you do not see him now, you trust him; and you rejoice with a glorious, inexpressible joy. 9 The reward for trusting him will be the salvation of your souls.” We find joy in knowing that we find salvation in Christ alone, He is our reward, our gift given from Heaven above.
Finally, we look to week four and love is our focus. In John Chapter 13, Jesus tells his disciples, “So now I am giving you a new commandment: Love each other. Just as I have loved you, you should love each other.” Later, John goes deeper in 1 John 4:16-19, “We know how much God loves us, and we have put our trust in his love. God is love, and all who live in love live in God, and God lives in them.” Jesus lives out true love by example and then calls us to do the same and even helps us to do it.
This year as you are preparing your heart and mind for this Holiday season, remember that the hope, peace, joy and love that we feel and share with others comes to us by His grace and mercy alone. If you are feeling overwhelmed with the crazy that comes with this season or if you have lost sight of what it is all about, just remember these four words that we speak of every Christmas holiday are all because of the Holy Day they represent: the coming Messiah, the Savior of the World! We have reason to celebrate with the lighting of Christmas trees, for getting together with family and friends, and giving and receiving of gifts! Jesus is the reason for this season!
