The Sedalia Weekly Bazoo reported on Dec. 18, 1877, that John William Daniel, accused killer of Jesse Miller, was convicted of murder and would be hanged. The Bazoo had followed the case closely, printing a transcript of trial testimony as well as prejudicial comments about the accused. The paper followed with detailed accounts of Daniel’s appeal, his wait for execution, and the execution itself. The Sedalia Democrat was more restrained in its coverage, focusing primarily on the legal aspects such as the appeal.
The execution was originally set for Feb. 1, 1878. Since there was not a jail yard in Johnson County where the execution could be held privately, a public execution was set to be held “in a ravine north of town (Warrensburg) near the corporation line.” Because of the appeal, the execution was postponed until March 1, 1878.
As the date of the hanging approached, the Bazoo continued to print articles about Daniel. A reporter interviewed Daniel, who continued to maintain his innocence and continued to say that two witnesses — Kitterman and Lacy — had lied. He further claimed that his wife had given Kitterman a plot of land that she had inherited as payment for his lies.
More interesting to the readers, however, were Daniel’s religious beliefs. He was visited by several ministers, including Father Graham, but did not respond to their interest in his soul. He did not believe in religion, he insisted, refused to acknowledge an afterlife, and claimed to have no soul.
The Bazoo was especially interested in the response of residents of central Missouri. The trial had sparked a great deal of interest throughout the area, and the execution prompted even more interest. The Bazoo traced Daniel’s journey on Feb. 28 from the jail in Sedalia to his place of execution. A crowd had gathered around the jail when Daniel was taken to the depot in a closed carriage, and a larger crowd waited at the depot to see him depart. Father Graham accompanied Daniel, who smoked a cigar he had been given by a member of the crowd.
At Dresden, a crowd pushed against the train car in “their desire to see a man who was to be executed.” At La Monte, spectators held lanterns and called out to Daniel, who ignored them, retaining the stoic expression he had maintained during his imprisonment and trial. At Knob Noster, he spoke with a friend in the crowd but did not mention the coming execution.
A large crowd greeted Daniel at Warrensburg. He spent the night in a room on the second story of a building on Holden Street along with Father Graham, his guards, three reporters, and the prosecuting attorney.
The next morning, Daniel was taken to the place of execution, riding in the back of a wagon with his coffin, accompanied by a cortege of guards, reporters, and Sheriff Emerson. Physicians, law enforcement personnel, and reporters waited at the gallows where a crowd of approximately 4,000 people, including a number of the “respectable ladies” of Warrensburg, had gathered.
Daniel mounted the gallows, made no finals remarks, and died like a “soldier.” The press commented that he died “bravely.”
