When Chris Young talks about Walt Disney World, he gets animated – and it has nothing to do with a certain mouse.
Growing up, he didn’t watch all of the Disney movies. On Sunday nights, he would see if “The Wonderful World of Disney” was running a cartoon rather than a nature documentary.
“I didn’t identify with the Disney brand then; I do now,” said Young, an assistant director for web and digital marketing at the University of Central Missouri. A chance trip to Florida during his senior year of college ignited what has become a passion.
In his youth, Young’s family didn’t take destination vacations, but rather trips to visit family members. He had a hand-me-down View Master from his sister that included a couple of Disneyland reels.
“I think have had some false memories from it,” he said. “I think I was on the Jungle Cruise; I can imagine that I was there, but obviously I wasn’t.”
Toward the end of his senior year of college, he saw a commercial for Epcot Center that piqued his interest.
“Out of the blue my mom said, ‘Do you want to do a senior trip with your mom and dad and great aunt to Disney?’ So, we went, and it was a lot of fun,” he said.
In 1991, when he and his wife, Ann, were planning their wedding, he suggested Walt Disney World for their honeymoon. Ann is not a fan of big crowds, but she agreed and fell in love with it. Since then, the Young family has made about 20 trips to Disney properties in Florida, spending more than four months of time there.
“It kind of feels like a home away from home,” Young said. “Just like anything, the more you know about something the more you can enjoy it because you understand the nuances of it.”
For Young, the Magic Kingdom experience is nothing like going to an amusement park such as Worlds of Fun. While his favorite Disney destinations are Epcot and the Haunted Mansion, what makes his trips special are the high levels of customer service and the attention to detail throughout all of the properties. In Epcot, people native to the countries represented are employed, and music from the region sets the tone. As an accomplished pianist, the music truly matters to Young.
While some people head off to Missouri lake property and even invest in a boat as their getaway from day-to-day life, Young prefers to totally disconnect from his usual surroundings.
“When it says Disney World, you really enter a different world,” he said.
Most years, the Disney connection also takes Young to Marceline, the boyhood home of Walt Disney, for the annual Toonfest cartoon festival, held each September.
“It’s a pretty special place. You can see Main Street U.S.A. in Marceline’s Main Street,” Young said.
Young has become known as a Disney aficionado so at least weekly he has conversations with people who are planning a trip; he provides guidance on where to stay, what to see and how to avoid long wait times. His fascination eventually became more than a pastime, as he became an independent travel agent through Magical Vacation Planner. To stay current, Young listens to podcasts daily on his drives to and from Warrensburg and watches YouTube series devoted to Walt Disney World.
Last year, he and Ann took four separate trips to Disney properties totaling about a month of time. Young said he cannot imagine booking a trip, then just showing up and guessing where to go.
“Planning will keep you from waiting for hours for rides and attractions,” he said. “Once you are there, take a step back to soak in the details. … If you are racing from place to place, you are going to miss the heart behind Walt Disney World.”
