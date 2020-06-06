When historians look back at the coronavirus contagion gripping the world, by what name will it be known? The Great Covid-19 Pandemic? The Chinese Virus Plague? The Great Coronavirus Pestilence?
Or will it be known as the Great Toilet Paper Wipeout?
When the panic-buying binge was at its peak, I drove to Walmart to see the devastation for myself. The toilet paper aisle looked like an East African fruit farm after a swarm of locusts had passed through.
Rumors were rampant when the danger posed by the coronavirus became known. One I heard while getting a haircut claimed that all toilet paper was made in China and that President Trump had stopped all Chinese imports (both were false). I don’t know if that was the spark that started the run on toilet paper, but something certainly did.
Shoppers were buying toilet paper by the case, apparently more concerned about what came out of their bodies than what went into them. Early on there was a raid on ground beef, but it paled in comparison to what was going on in the toilet paper aisles. Things are better today, although there’s evidence that some panic buyers are still at work.
The phenomenon isn’t limited to America, as runs on toilet paper have been happening in other countries as well. Things got really serious in Hong Kong in February, where a gang stole 600 rolls of toilet paper at gunpoint.
Most brands of toilet paper tell you how many squares are on a roll. If you crank in a rough figure for how many squares the average person might use for each trip to the bathroom, you can figure how many trips one roll is good for. Then multiply that by the number of rolls in a case and, based on what I saw, the hoarders won’t have to buy any more toilet paper until around 2023.
All this is fertile ground for Freudian psychoanalysis, as Freud had a special interest in the lower alimentary canal. The internet is full of speculation regarding the possible psychological explanations for the run on toilet paper.
While some of the theories are interesting, I’m not sure we have to go that deep. I think it may be a simple case of mass hysteria, which is defined as follows: “A condition in which a large group of people exhibit similar physical or emotional symptoms, such as anxiety or extreme excitement.”
We’ve had a large group of people exhibiting emotional symptoms of anxiety based on the fear that they would run out of toilet paper. But that’s crazy, which could explain why Sigmund Freud was interested in it.
To close with some personal regrets, I wish I’d had both the psychological insight and the financial foresight to invest in toilet paper stocks when news of the coronavirus broke. I could have made a killing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.