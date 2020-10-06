The mayoral election of 1892 was a bitter, nasty one, marked by mean-spirited criticism of the candidates Democrat Ed Stevens and Republican Z.F. Bailey. To their credit, the accusations of malfeasance did not come from the candidates themselves, but from the newspapers. The candidates spent their time, not insulting one another, but refuting the accusations made by the press.
When the election was over, Stevens was declared the winner. The Gazette, the Republican party paper that led the denunciation of the Democratic slate of candidates, promptly noted that “874 of the men who voted for Stevens were thugs,” an accusation it made but did not support.
After the election, the city government returned to more important the issues. The Sedalia Democrat covered the City Council meetings, which dealt with matters of budget and personnel, but focused primarily on the plans to improve Sedalia by paving its streets.
On June 7, 1892, the Democrat reported that the City Council had moved into its new quarters in the police courtroom of the municipal building at Second Street and Osage Avenue. At that meeting, they approved a pay raise from $35 to $55 per month for firefighter Ben Yost, approved a plan to repair the leaky roof in the city market house, refused a request to place an arc lamp at the corner of Ninth Street and Osage Avenue, and ordered that approved street lights be installed.
Most of the work at the meeting dealt with the problems of paving and curbing the streets. A contract was given to E.G. Church to pave Third Street from the west side of Lamine Avenue to the gates of Association Park (now Liberty Park) that was used for the local fair. The paving was to be completed by Aug. 14 so that the street cars could be running before the fair opened.
Work began, but proceeded very slowly. The Democrat noted that not only were there too few men assigned to the job, but that on many days when work could have been done, nothing was actually being done. By July, progress was still not evident.
In mid-July, tempers flared. On July 16, 1892, the Democrat reported that at the council meeting, “dissatisfaction and unbounded comment” came from the residents concerned about the lack of progress. “The howl is general,” being confined to “no particular class.” The mayor, the City Council, the members of the Fair Association, property owners along Third Street, and pedestrians forced to walk along Third Street were angry; in fact, “Everybody is kicking.”
There was no excuse for the delay, Stevens noted. He then told the reporter, “Unless the work is completed within the required length of time, the council proposed to enforce the law governing it to the very letter.” If the work was not finished by the contracted date of Aug. 14, a fine of $25 ($725 in today’s purchasing power) per day would be levied against the contractors.
For all the venom about crime and corruption spread during the election, Sedalia’s city government continued to focus on matters important to the majority of citizens, such as recalcitrant contractors who did not complete their work on time.
