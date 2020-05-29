A closet. We have a closet! It is painted, and our clothes are hanging nicely from the rods. One thing still remains, which should be no surprise to anyone who knows us, er, me: a shoe rack. Fortunately, we found one that will both fit in the available space and will hold all my shoes. It arrives next week, and then that part of our new lives will be totally organized.
I had not anticipated how long it would take to find calm in the new – finding places for the minutiae that had been housed for years in nooks and crannies, in pieces of pottery, in tiny hidey-holes that simply were. I glibly thought, “Oh, it will take us a couple of months to put everything to rights,” but I hadn’t really thought about how long a couple of months is when they are measured day by day. We have now been in a new home for 44 days, and while things are coming together, I expect in another 44 days, we might have most of it in order. But not everything.
Part of what is holding us up is that we cannot have a sale of the extraneous matter that should not have come with us, but because of COVID-19, made a trip either to our new place, to a friend’s garage, to our storage space (things either belonging to Emily or things we are not emotionally prepared to part with), or to a building on Main Street. I am itching to announce that we will be having our final 1020 South Barrett garage sale, but I have no idea when – or where – that will be. Until then, we continue to unpack boxes and find things that will have no place in our lives from here on in. And then we try to put them somewhere to wait for the day or days when they find new owners who need them as much as we now do not.
One thing we have learned through all this is that what my mother said is probably true: we shed our skins about every seven years. In this instance, we SHOULD have shed our skins every seven years. That is not to say that we should have moved our home every seven years for the past 36, but we certainly could have benefited from a serious clean-out on a more regular basis – not only in our house, but also as we evaluated ourselves and our life’s direction, and our lives’ directions.
Oh, most likely, things would have stayed the same for the most part, but I’m figuring out now that it’s easier to stay put because you are already there instead of venturing out on a new path – or to a new home. How much do our possessions weigh us down? How much do we let fear, even unfounded or unrecognized, control our next moves? How much risk do we avoid in order to stay in what we perceive to be a safe place? Most importantly, are we doing as my great-grandmother said: using our talents to give thanks to Him who gave them to us in the first place?
All this comes from leaving a place we had been ensconced for 30 years – and in the middle of a pandemic.
Today, though things are in general disarray and will be for some time to come, I feel lighter, curious, and looking forward to a new adventure – whatever that will be. I already know it will include more remodeling – a shower, a kitchen – and I anticipate that will be as much fun as it is irritating. It may include a party at some point, when we feel safer in crowds. I hope it will include dinner for my friends.
Whatever comes, my lesson is that the new is not to be feared. Going forward boldly – or unexpectedly – gives us an opportunity to shed our skins and put on new ones. I’m anticipating what this new skin will look and feel like. Somehow, I think it will be just fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.