Last week I checked into a hospital. A nurse inserted a needle in my arm, an anesthesiologist gave me a quick nap, and a surgeon made a tiny cut in my chest and removed my chemotherapy port from a large vein. A little industrial-strength glue to patch it all up, and voila! The only remaining signs I ever had cancer are a 5-inch scar on my leg and a 1-inch scar above my heart. The wonders of modern medicine.
I feel free, independent, even incognito. It’s the same way I felt when my hair started to grow back and my skin began to get pink again. I can walk by someone on the street without getting a look of sympathy. I can lift something heavy without someone rushing to help. I can have a conversation without someone asking about my health in concerned tones. And now, I can remove the medical cards that say “PowerPort” from my purse and my key ring.
I also feel ... unexpected discomfort. My arm and chest are still bruised and sore, but the lasting effects of this surgery are more than skin deep. I am anxious and at loose ends, uncomfortably free. That port was my security blanket, my last tether to the comforting world of medicine. With it, I could guarantee seeing my doctor or nurses at least quarterly to get it flushed with saline and heparin. I could come in to say hello, get checked up on by professionals who care, and see other patients just like me with the same cancers, the same Power Ports, the same concerns and hopes and fears. But that’s not my world anymore. I only see my oncologists twice a year. I don’t need the reassurance or the PowerPort in my chest. I am no longer a patient. I am a survivor in remission. I am one of the lucky ones.
Nobody told me “lucky” has its own hardships. There is the anxiety over aches and pains and the aches and pains themselves. There is the bruising survivor’s guilt, the feeling of watching your peers wither while you flourish, wondering why them and why you. There is the terrifying possibility of recurrence. And even if you make it through all that, waiting for you on the other side is the uncomfortable, bizarre, stomach-churning freedom, like ascending the next hill on a roller coaster and discovering you’re not belted in.
I know what God has done for me. I could be sick or maimed, crippled or even dead. Instead, I have minor sicknesses and 6 inches of scars. But so many identities have lived and died in my body in that time. Naive and terrified beginner. Sick mother. Seasoned patient. Convalescent. Hopeful survivor. Confident and newly healed. The next identity is called “free,” and I must learn to live it with the same acceptance and grace as all the others. It would be impossible to shed the past entirely. Cancer survivorship, like grief or loss, lasts forever. Hopefully, though, as time goes on, the uncomfortable pangs of freedom will go too. I’m ready to start healing the scars on the inside.
