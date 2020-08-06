When Goliath stood against the Israelites, the soldiers all thought, "He's so big, we can never kill him." David looked at the same giant and thought, "He's so big, I can't miss."
The perspective we bring to a situation determines our outlook and very often our joy.
A friend of mine who pastors a church out of state recently told me they had 80 in worship attendance. In and of itself, that number indicates almost nothing. How big is the congregation? Is 80 more than a normal Sunday? Less? Were they mostly younger, older, wearing masks? A Sunday attendance figure of 80 offers only an empty number if disconnected from the proper perspective.
Proverbs 14 says, “There is a way that seems right to a person, but in the end, it leads to death.” From Adam and Eve, the tower of Babel, the golden calf, the chief priests in the time of Jesus, Paul at the Areopagus, and more, the Bible makes it clear that humanity’s capacity for self-certainty, arrogance, as well as various forms of self-worship, seems to be endless. Far too often, we think we have all the answers, we know it all, and we put our trust in our own thoughts and feelings. Yet, Proverbs reminds us that when we follow paths that seem right in our own minds, such paths can lead to destruction.
The book of Judges repeatedly uses the phrase, “Everyone did as they saw fit.” Without a Godly perspective, the Israelites did whatever they wanted to do according to their own thoughts and feelings. The result? Tribal warfare eventually broke out, brother killing brother, so much so that the tribe of Benjamin was nearly exterminated. The way that seems right according to our own perspective can lead to death and destruction.
In Romans 8, the apostle Paul writes, “For to set the mind on the flesh is death, but to set the mind on the Spirit is life and peace.” Echoing Proverbs 14, Paul cautions that living within the narrow perspective of worldly concerns, material things, and mere human desires and emotions leads to death. However, possessing a perspective of the Spirit brings life and peace. Worldly concerns matter, of course, but true life (an objectively meaningful, deep life now and eternal life with God in the future) and real peace (overarching joy, contentment, tranquility, and spiritual wisdom) require that we embrace God’s perspective more than our own. Prayer, regular worship, and Bible reading put us in better touch with God’s perspective: what God wants from us, how God regards our current circumstances, and how God desires that we act.
We are living through a season of high stress, fear, anger, and uncertainty – not just from COVID, but from an election year, countless riots, cultural upheaval, and economic instability. Yet, too many of us react to these circumstances solely from our own (often narrow) human perspective. Scripture reminds us that every person is made in the image and likeness of God (Gen. 1:27). How much differently (and kindly) might we treat each other if we saw each other from God’s perspective as image-bearers of our Creator? How much better might we cope with life’s difficulties if we better understood and emulated God’s perspective (Mt. 6:33)? How might the world change if we truly became one body in Christ and our fundamental differences receded (Gal. 3:28)? True life and peace and joy are found only through the eyes of God’s perspective.
Musician Geoff Moore wrote a song called “Surrounded.” In it, he contrasts what life is like from a human perspective versus God’s perspective. We can live more joyfully if we heed his lyrics:
“When the walls are closing in
The enemy is back again
Heat coming from all sides
Like you are surrounded
You can't believe everything you feel
Treasure what you know is real, ‘cause
If you could see from up above
What's got you surrounded is love.”
