In the years during and after the Civil War, political parties, though they carried the same names as they do today, held very different beliefs. The Democratic Party then was the party primarily of the South, supporting the continuation of slavery and the rights of the states to secede from the Union to form the Confederacy. The Republican Party favored the abolition of slavery and the admission of new states and territories as free from slavery. After the war, the extremists of the Republican Party, called Radical Republicans, wished to punish the South for seceding, in part by denying former Confederate sympathizers the right to vote, to hold public office, or even to serve as ministers of teachers.
Newspapers at the time proudly boasted of their ties to a particular party. Rather than print unbiased news stories while saving opinions for editorials, papers often resorted to scurrilous insults in articles about those who were members of the other political party. Newspapers often indicated their political leanings by using the party’s name in their name; for example, the Sedalia Democrat at that time supported the Democratic party, a status it held until Franklin Roosevelt’s presidency.
One of the Democrat editors, John Edwards, was noted for his scathing editorial denouncing the governor who offered a reward for the capture of Jesse James, a factor Edwards believed led to James’ assignation by Bob Ford.
The radical wing of the Republican Party was represented by the Sedalia Eagle, first published in 1865 as the Boonville Eagle by Milo Blair. In 1878, the Eagle moved to Sedalia, where it was described by the 1882 History of Pettis County as “stirring it enemies with the sure, patriotic, and pungent missiles that Mr. Blair was able and sure to from his editorial quiver.”
In 1882, the Sedalia Eagle was consolidated with the Sedalia Times, a paper supporting the Republican Party since its inception in 1865. The Times was originally started by P.G. Stafford and James G. Magann. In 1868, the paper was taken over by Perry Hawes and General Bacon Montgomery; Montgomery resigned in 1869 and the paper was soon sold to A.J. and F.A. Sampson.
The Sampsons then sold the paper to the Rev. Cephas Leach, who was not trained in the newspaper business and soon failed. Several other editors took charge of the Times until it merged with the Sedalia Eagle, becoming the Sedalia Eagle-Times in 1882.
Various ethnic groups published papers, often in the language of their group. The Sedalia Journal, a German language newspaper, began publication in 1877 by Fred Wensel of Hermann. Mr. Rauck became editor in 1877 but sold the paper in 1881 to August and Charles Schneider. The Schneiders were capable businessmen and made the paper prominent and respected. In 1882, Charles Schneider sold his share of the paper to Charles Botz.
The Sedalia Journal was Republican and “kept pace with the progress of the times.” It was a very influential voice for the Germans in Sedalia and the surrounding area.
Sedalia’s Blacks were represented in the late 19th century by the Sedalia Times, a paper published by Mr. and Mrs. Carter. The Times carried articles about issues affecting African Americans as well as general news. It generally supported the Republican Party. After the organization of George R. Smith College, Blacks were also represented by the Conservator, a college paper that printed information about the college and about the towns from which its students came.
Next week’s column deals with the pre-Civil War papers in Pettis County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.