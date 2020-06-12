The murder of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis was an outrage, and the peaceful protests that followed in cities across the nation were entirely justified, not to mention constitutionally protected.
Let’s hope the officers involved pay a just penalty for their heartless treatment of Floyd, as they have sullied the badges they wore.
But, as is often the case, the protests were hijacked by gangs of hoodlums whose agenda went far beyond police brutality and Black Lives Matter.
The protests quickly became riots, and the riots an orgy of violence in which innocent persons were killed, or brutally beaten, and had their businesses looted, vandalized or burned. The total death toll stands at around 20.
Apologists for the terrorists say all that is the price that must be paid for the systemic racism in America.
I utterly reject that line of thinking. America is not a racist nation, and police brutality is the exception, not the rule. But when there are approximately 375 million interactions a year in the nation between police and citizens, bad things are going to happen.
What we’re seeing is a modern version of the Big Lie, which was invented by Hitler and works the same way: Tell it often enough and people begin to believe it.
The best response to a lie is the truth. Heather Mac Donald, a lawyer and author of “The War on Cops,” is one of the best authorities on this subject.
“A solid body of evidence finds no structural bias in the criminal-justice system with regard to arrests, prosecution or sentencing,” she writes in The Wall Street Journal. “Crime and suspect behavior, not race, determine most police actions.”
Last year, an article in the prestigious Proceedings of the National Academy of Science likewise concluded that there is “no significant evidence of anti-black disparity in the likelihood of being fatally shot by police.”
Those are just some of the facts that counter the conventional wisdom on this topic. But is the lie so firmly entrenched by now that facts don’t matter anymore? If that’s the case, we’re indeed in deep trouble.
The violent mobs that were ostensibly protesting police brutality themselves defined brutality, killing a retired black police captain in St. Louis and wounding four other officers. Some 400 police officers were injured in the riots. When the police become targets, all right-thinking Americans should draw a line.
The violent riots were not spontaneous uprisings, as some would have us believe. They were carefully planned and supported by an extensive logistical network.
According to New York’s deputy police commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism, that included supplies of accelerants to start fires, encryption of communications, distribution points for rocks and bottles, and pre-determined resupply routes, plus medics and provisions for bail.
Among those arrested in New York alone were persons bused in from 10 other states. These were the shock troops of the demonstrations, including Antifa, which specializes in violence. Attorney General William Barr had it right when he said that “groups of outside radicals and agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate, violent and extremist agenda.”
That description fits the classic communist agi-prop (agitation and propaganda) operation. The object is to sow chaos and confusion designed to destroy citizens’ faith in their government (and if President Trump’s re-election chances suffer, the left counts that an added plus).
We need to get some answers, and quickly, for these urban terrorists will be back. Emergency Senate hearings (don’t expect Nancy Pelosi’s House to show any interest) are in order, plus a full investigation by the Justice Department.
A key question is, who’s paying the bills? Nothing of this scope can be accomplished without a paymaster. Let’s follow the money and see where it leads.
In the meantime, Americans need to support the police, as they’ve been handed a tough job. They’re the only thing standing between citizens and anarchy — or worse.
