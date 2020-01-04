Christmas came a little early for me this season, in the form of a seal-point Siamese cat, age 6, renamed Smokey.
As a cat owner, I’m in the minority, as only 38% of Americans own one, according to people who keep track of such things. But nearly half own a dog.
It’s easy to see why dogs are so popular. They’re loyal, friendly, a companion, devoted, obedient, always happy to see you, and thankful for small favors.
The cat, not so much.
Tributes to dogs abound, and I’ve written about Old Drum and Hachiko. Cat tributes are much rarer, if not nonexistent.
Cats often are described as “independent,” a strange word considering they’re total freeloaders. When I watch dog shows, there’s always a “working dog” class covering police dogs, hunting dogs, service dogs, search and rescue dogs, etc. I’ve been to a few cat shows, back when people held cat shows, but never saw a “working cat” class.
While the dog is thankful for a helping of dry chow twice a day, the cat has a much more refined palate. Visit a pet store and you’ll see whole shelves devoted to feline delicacies.
Here are just a few I found at PetSmart: Creamy Seafood Bisque, Tuscan Chicken, Tuna and Seabass With Shrimp in a Savory Broth, and a nice Chicken and Lobster Pate.
The Siamese shares many of the traits common to all cats but has some of his own, including a few on the weird side. Take the Siamese howl, for example. No gentle meows with this breed. If you happen to have an unneutered male in your house, I’d advise getting a set of those ear protectors that airport personnel wear when directing a four-engine jetliner to its gate.
Many Siamese cats are cross-eyed, like to hang out in strange locations (like my bathroom sink), and have a fondness for high places, and the closer to the edge the better.
If you’re waiting for the Siamese to purr when you pet him, forget it. The breed was probably busy sleeping when the purr mechanism was handed out.
The Siamese has a definite “it’s all about me” attitude. It requires — make that demands — lots of attention, and will bug you until he gets it.
Despite its quirks, the Siamese has a loyal following, and I’m among that number. I’ve had a little fun exaggerating their idiosyncrasies while passing over their finer qualities. Smokey bonded with me in record time, and is affectionate almost to a fault.
Although I initially resisted the idea of getting a cat after losing my dog, I’m glad I changed my mind. To paraphrase Rick’s last line in “Casablanca” — “Smokey, I think this could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.”
