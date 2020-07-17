Jackie Oliphant may work at a library, but at times, language escapes her.
“I don’t think I can put into words how important reading is,” she said.
Oliphant retires at the end of this month after 21 years providing children’s programming at the Sedalia branch of the Boonslick Regional Library. Her experience has convinced her of the importance of libraries.
“We have seen during this shutdown due to (coronavirus) how important the library is to the community, to people who want to get back here and make coming to the library part of their routine again,” Oliphant said.
Boonslick has continued to meet patrons’ needs by providing modified versions of library services, including moving summer programs online and offering curbside service for residents to pick up and drop off books.
She enjoys “hearing our patrons say, ‘Oh, I can’t wait until you open again. We miss being in the library so much.’ The library is a very important part of the community.”
Oliphant got her start at the library by answering an ad in the Democrat seeking a children’s librarian. She had worked in early childhood education programs and had been a substitute in the preschool at the Children’s Therapy Center, so she had a solid background working with 3- to 5-year-old children.
Over time, she expanded her role, providing Storytime programs for 2 year olds and summer reading programs for patrons of all ages. Launching teen programs presented some challenges but also some positives.
“(Teen programming) was a new experience for me, for sure. I was definitely out of my comfort zone,” she said. “Trying to come up with programs to get teens to come to the library was a challenge … (but) I was really surprised how much I enjoyed being around that age group.”
Oliphant’s preferences in children’s books hinge on humor and colorful characters. Among her favorites are the Max and Ruby books as well as the Pete the Cat series.
“I just really enjoy humorous, funny books and there are a lot of young children’s books that are really funny,” she said, also citing Doreen Cronin’s “Duck for President” and the “Click Clack Moo” books. She also likes twists on traditional fairy tales and was happy to offer a recent Zoom program from children’s author Mike Artell, whose “La Petit Rouge” and “Jacque and the Beanstalk” infuse Cajun flair into the stories of Red Riding Hood and Jack, of beanstalk fame.
Oliphant continues to see readers young and older gravitate toward a certain boy wizard.
“We have those avid readers who really get into something and cannot wait for the next book to come out. Harry Potter was like that and that series is still popular; there are people who are still starting with the first book and reading the whole series,” she said.
Heading into retirement, Oliphant will miss her co-workers as well as the families and patrons she has gotten to know over the years. She also is going to miss being surrounded by books and great stories they hold.
“Working in the library, we are the first ones to have access to the new books that come out,” she said. “Once I retire, I am looking forward to being able to read more. Working full time, I really don’t have that much time to read.”
Oliphant is thankful for everyone who made her time at the Boonslick Regional Library memorable, especially adults who brought their children and grandchildren to the library. With technology consuming more time and attention, Oliphant praised adults who make childhood literacy a priority.
“I have so appreciated the parents who start bringing their kids to the library early … to experience books in early childhood. That is always great to see,” she said.
