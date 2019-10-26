Musings on this dreary day:
For those of you who say “There’s nothing to do!,” this Saturday will prove you wrong. Liberty Center is hosting Grammy-nominated musician Tom Wurth. Never heard of him? Neither have I. I did, however, visit his website, where I clicked links to listen to some of his music. Not a fan of modern country music, I nevertheless found his voice and music rich and soothing, authentic to traditional country music, when a song is a story. Adding to his “street cred” is that he shares a song on his most recent album with Vince Gill. I have heard of him, and he is a talented musician, which leads me to believe that Tom Wurth is “wurth” hearing.
Wurth is originally from Iowa and left his home town immediately after his high school graduation to find fame and fortune in Nashville. He’s still looking for the fame, I suppose, as he isn’t a household name, but I plan to find a seat in Liberty Center on Saturday night to enjoy an evening of really good music. Hope you do, too.
____
Prior to heading to the concert at Liberty Center, you might want to stop for dinner at the annual German dinner at UCC. I remember going to the dinner when Mr. and Mrs. Treuner were in the kitchen for days at a time preparing traditional German food that tasted so good I didn’t want to stop eating, even when I thought I was going to founder. I don’t cook German food, so this dinner is a treat!
____
Though I decry the display of Christmas décor next to the Halloween accoutrements in all the stores, I’m more than ready to see the Hallmark Christmas movies return to the television screen, which they have, earlier than usual. In a time when tension is heightened all over the world, it is nice to see something with a happy ending, when conflict is minimal and people are kind to each other. I think we all should try to be stars in our own Hallmark Christmas movies from here on in.
____
The Kansas City Star is dropping hints that Patrick Mahomes may start this week’s Chiefs game. I hope the team is leaking this possibility to keep the Packers off balance. I hope the powers that be realize he needs to get well before he goes back in. He will have a much longer career if he doesn’t have to deal with a knee that goes out every now and then – and if our offensive line gets the idea that they need to step up their game. Patrick Mahomes is a gift to the Kansas City Chiefs. The team should not waste – or risk – his talent. It’s one game, for heaven’s sake.
____
Our dance card is getting full for November. Max is hosting his office party on Nov. 1 – which means that I am making pulled pork, mac and cheese, baked beans, and salted caramel ice cream with brownies. The next night is the Bothwell Foundation fundraiser, which is a celebrity bartender “competition.” The idea is to tip your bartender commensurate with nothing, as you are really contributing to the elevation of health care in our community – certainly a worthy cause, if you ever need health care, as most of us will. The Boys & Girls Club is having a fundraiser the next weekend, as is Open Door. All these organizations certainly add to our community, making it a better place to live, work, and raise a family. I do wish, however, that they would be a little farther apart on the calendar. By the time Thanksgiving arrives, I will be pooped.
____
The trees haven’t been as brilliantly colored this fall as in some other years. I’m sure there is some scientific explanation for it, though I don’t know what it is. I would rather see color, as I saw in one tree, now gone from some horrid storm, in David and Vera Menefee’s yard years ago. It reflected a soft pink light every autumn morning as I woke Emily for school. That light made each morning a gift. Maybe next year.
