There are many things that occur in a society that are difficult to discuss. A lot of times these items are swept under the carpet and not brought up at all. In general, I believe for issues to be dealt with and hopefully resolved people need to be willing to have the hard discussions and not sweep things under the carpet. There needs to be light to expel darkness that plagues society.
Sexual assault in America, and the culture that perpetuates, is most definitely one of those things that needs to discussed.
Tragically, sexual assault is something that happens to far too many people. America has made a lot of progress in the last couple years about discussing how commonplace sexual assault is, however, every time a notable person or even a non-notable person is accused of sexual assault I see a lot of the same things being said that are the opposite of helpful.
When allegations rise that a young man raped or sexually assaulted someone, one of the most common defenses is “boys will boys.” My question is, why in the world do we think this is an adequate reason for someone to hurt another human being? Women are not just accessories that exist to cater to the whims of random men. And you can’t tell me that the average male teenager can’t be taught this and the concept of consent.
We as a society need to commit to teaching our young people these things. That no means no, and only yes means yes.
This leads into the second thing that is said: “Well why didn’t she just say no to his advances?: All too often, women try to say no, then are badgered, pressured, assaulted and on occasion killed for it. A part of this comes from movies -- people are taught that what is essentially stalking is romantic. A great example of this is “Twilight” where Edward watches Bella sleep. Instead of discovering this and calling the police, she decides he’s dreamy and spends the next five books putting herself in mortal danger for her vampire dreamboat. I could list probably around 100 romantic comedies where the plot is basically successful stalking. This goes back to education: the only thing that means yes is actually yes.
It doesn’t matter if the victim was drunk; being drunk does not mean you can’t say no. It also doesn’t matter what the victim was wearing. There is no such thing as “asking for it.” I don’t know what to tell someone who manages to lose control over their behavior to such an extent that when they see human flesh they attack others.
If someone accuses a celebrity or noteworthy person of sexual assault a lot of times people say “oh the victim is just trying to get famous.” In the age of social media and YouTube it’s actually fairly easy to achieve 15 minutes of fame. If a victim’s aim is to get famous, why would they publicly talk about one of the most painful things they’ve been through when they could just film a video of them doing something stupid and put it on YouTube and rack up millions of views, without people combing through every aspect of their history.
Yes, I know men are often victims of sexual assault themselves, and this too is a travesty. But women are statistically more likely to experience sexual assault. In America, every 98 seconds someone is sexually assaulted, which means in the time it took you to read this article one to two people have been sexually assaulted.
We don’t blame victims of other kinds of crimes. If someone gets mugged we don’t say, “Well you shouldn’t have been flashing your fancy watch.” Or if someone gets punched in the face people don’t ask, “Are you sure you didn’t enjoy it? Not even a little?”
It’s high time that we as a society face sexual assault head on, treat it like any other crime and make changes to prevent the systematic allowance of it. Stop defending perpetrators of sexual assault and start listening to victims. And most importantly, stop blaming victims.
