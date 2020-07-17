We are where the rubber meets the road – at least I think that’s where we are. I’ve never quite figured out that saying literally. Are we talking about cars moving? A strip of rubber on a road? Let’s put it this way: We’re finally doing what we’ve been saying we’re going to do. We’re downsizing.
Obviously, we have downsized in that we’re now living in about half the square footage of our previous abode. The problem is that, because of Covid, we haven’t been able to get rid of everything that “stuffed” our house until April. Until this year, I had annual garage sales to get rid of “stuff” that had accumulated over the preceding 12 months in the basement or in the kitchen cabinet drawers or in my closet. Apparently, I didn’t do such a good job, because we now have what seem to be oodles of things that we no longer need or have room for, because we couldn’t have the “Garage Sale of the Century” before moving in the middle of the pandemic.
Though we’re still in the middle of the pandemic, I’ve decided that we’re going to have as many garage sales as it takes to get rid of all the leftovers. If three people come to the sale next week, that is fine. We will have another one on another day – all within the dictates of city ordinances, of course.
Our good friend George has graciously allowed us to store the remnants of our earlier life in his storefront downtown, and from there we are going to peddle our wares – most of it outside so that we’re able to keep people six feet away from each other, but some of it inside to keep it from getting broken. As I go through it, though, I find myself thinking, ‘Oh, I hate to give that up.’ Then I chastise myself for being sentimental. But I can’t really dictate those feelings.
I am having to give up a hand-crocheted coverlet that my grandmother – or my great-grandmother – made. I console myself by reminding myself that I’m keeping another of those coverlets. I also am giving up some hand-crocheted pillowcases. They are beautiful, but I have never used them. I am keeping two pairs, though – one for me and one for Emily. I may never use mine, but I have to keep them. I’m selling Emily’s baby quilts because she doesn’t want them. They weren’t even used!
We are selling an occasional table – one that we set up housekeeping with. Max is parting with the leather chairs and maple occasional table that outfitted his first office, and he is reluctantly giving up the last desk he designed and had retrofitted as a computer desk with a pull-out keyboard drawer.
The plethora of kitchen items available is ridiculous, although when I had the perfect kitchen, I used every one of them (except the ricer – see earlier column regarding Max’s usual retort when I try to pare down: ‘Hey, I paid good money for that and we might need it someday!’). And following the advice of my good friend Lisa, I have ditched some pretty glassware. Need a barely-used Crockpot? An Oriental rug? Got it.
I will not, however, part with any of Bubba’s Fostoria crystal. She was so proud of that set; it reminds me of her determination to make a good life for herself after she and my grandfather (whom I never knew) divorced. I also am keeping all the serving dishes that belonged to my great-grandmother or my great-great grandmother. Though I use them but once or twice a year, they are a part of who I am, and like it or not, Emily will have to deal with them someday. I am selling books I haven’t read in years, including textbooks that have good grammar lessons in them. I am, however, keeping my senior grammar and vocabulary books; they’re still good guides.
When I place my ad in the paper this time, it won’t read “Garage Sale! 1020 South Barrett!” Instead, it will advertise a downsizing sale at 114 E. Main. That’s us. Because finally, the rubber has met the road. Come on down. Wear your mask.
