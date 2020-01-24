As I write this, snow is still falling. It is likely to keep falling until evening. It is cold. It is wet. It is sloppy, and muddy, and frosty. The holidays are over, and the gray days begin to blur together. I am grouchy. My husband is grouchy. Even my kids are tired of snow days. The only creature still happy is the dog, who frolics in and out of the house, tracking dirty cold dampness in with him.
SAD. It’s such an apt name for seasonal affective disorder. I can just imagine the psychologists who came up with it, snickering wryly at us poor schmucks that suffer from the winter blues. The Mayo Clinic lists symptoms including lethargy, oversleeping, agitation, distraction, and overeating (especially carbs). Sad indeed.
So what shall we do until the spring thaw, we who are SAD? We cannot just keep on sleeping and eating bread. Your mileage may vary, but these are some small things that have worked to make me feel a flash of joy, even in the worst weather:
• Get outside anyway: There’s sun out there, even when it doesn’t look like it. Light exposure is considered the most effective way to treat seasonal depression, and exercise is purported to help as well. Put on several layers and some waterproof boots and go walk the dog or trot around the block.
• Grow green things: The endless gray outdoors makes me the saddest of all. I combat this by nurturing colorful houseplants as best I can. I keep my Christmas poinsettia and amaryllis as long as possible. I have springs of fresh mint and basil in water glasses on my windowsill. I keep a geranium on my kitchen counter and some succulents in my living room. Recently, Aldi has had hyacinth bulbs for sale, and I can’t recommend these enough. They grow big and ostentatious and purple, and they smell beautiful every time you walk by. It’s worth your $4.
• Do winter projects: Plan some productive happy work to reserve for wintry days. Having something to look forward to, a bit of ritual, is comforting. Winter is my time for candy-making and crochet. These months are also when I do the most reading for fun. And almost every year, when winter gets the longest, around February, I read “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett. It’s just as sweet and hopeful no matter how many times I read it.
• Don’t self-isolate: Any kind of depression gets worse when you’re alone with your own thoughts. Even if you’re an introvert, it’s good to make time to be around people whose company you enjoy. Make a coffee date, go to the movies with a friend, even just sit around and chat in front of a fireplace. Whatever you do, just don’t become a hermit.
• Eat winter produce: I’m not big on eating veggies out of season. A grocery store tomato in the dead of winter is pitiful. An ear of corn is even worse. But there are plenty of salad greens that taste great in the dead of winter and plenty of root vegetables to roast. Citrus fruits are actually in season now and will be until it gets to be spring. And with construction help from my industrious father-in-law, I even started a cold frame, a kind of mini-greenhouse. No matter how cold it gets outside, I can open the lid and pull out fresh radishes, green onions, rosemary and lettuce!
• Pray: Mid-century radical Christian activist Dorothy Day said, “My strength returns to me with a cup of coffee and the reading of the Psalms.” I have found this to be spot-on. I am especially comforted by Scripture passages that talk about nature, like the Canticle of the Three Youths in Daniel, Chapter 3, and the words of Psalm 147:
“The Lord doth build up Jerusalem: he gathereth together the outcasts of Israel. He healeth the broken in heart, and bindeth up their wounds. He telleth the number of the stars; he calleth them all by their names. Great is our Lord, and of great power: his understanding is infinite … He giveth snow like wool: he scattereth the hoarfrost like ashes. He casteth forth his ice like morsels: who can stand before his cold?”
We are not unique, nor are we alone. The winter blues have been around since ancient times. Brave the cold, using whatever tricks and techniques you’ve adopted for yourself. Spring is sure, and soon enough, you can say like Solomon’s love in the Song of Songs:
“Lo, the winter is past, the rain is over and gone; the flowers appear on the earth; the time of the singing of birds is come, and the voice of the turtledove is heard in our land.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.