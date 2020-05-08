May has always offered a sense of excitement: Max’s birthday, Mother’s Day, Mother’s birthday, and Libby’s birthday. Then, before it gets too hot, we celebrate Father’s Day, too. The teaching semester winds up, and God seems to know that I need a breather; He doesn’t send too many clients my way. That means I have time: spruce up the place, foo-foo the yard, select celebration menus, scout new recipes, and bask in the coming of a new season.
This year, of course, has changed some of that. Max won’t foo-foo the yard because we don’t have one anymore. Sprucing up the place isn’t going to happen, because right now, “sprucing up” means moving the clothes from one pile to another while the closet gets larger, and bringing in one box at a time from the garage to see if everything will fit or if something has to go.
Regardless, I am still looking forward to spring, and I continue to look for new recipes, even if they are online instead of in books or magazine clippings. In fact, this weekend, I plan to make an angel food cake for Max’s birthday and what looks to be a scrumptious potato and chorizo frittata for his birthday dinner. Thank you, New York Times online cooking page.
Normally, Emily would be here for the weekend, but this year, she will appear only via FaceTime, which is better than nothing. Libby can still come over for her birthday and sit with us – 6 feet apart – on our balcony that is just big enough for a table, four chairs, and the beautiful flower boxes we brought with us from our old front porch.
All in all, though things are different, they still offer us the relief of warmer days, more sun, and a look forward.
I look forward to the day when I won’t feel constrained to limit my outdoor movement. While I don’t mind staying in to stay safe and to keep others safe, I miss being with people and being able to drop in on friends or have them drop in on us for some conversation, a glass of wine, and some laughter. I very much miss choir, although by this time of year, practice goes on hiatus. I try to play the piano every day, but I miss hearing the choral music that lifts my spirits every Wednesday and Sunday.
I really look forward to the day we can reclaim our living room and put our clothes into a closet where most of them will fit. As I look around the room at the piles of hangers and material, though, I realize that more purging will be on the agenda very soon.
I look forward to adding a shower to the bathroom. We’ve picked out the tile, the floor, and the paint color, but the virus has put a hold on the cabinets – they are somewhere, but no one knows quite where, nor does anyone know when they will arrive. When they do get here, we will go through this construction mess again, and I will be rolling my eyes about halfway through, wondering when THIS will be over.
Finally, I look forward to getting sliding doors for our laundry area, which right now, is behind bi-fold doors. They are okay, but I bump into them every time I walk by on laundry days. I discovered sliding barn doors on “Fixer Upper” with Chip and Jo, so I know they are the perfect solution. The disadvantage of those doors, though, is that Chip and Jo showcase them in “Fixer Upper,” and now everybody and his brother wants them. That means the price of barn doors has exploded. One website shows them with a price tag of $2,500. On sale. Those are not the doors we are getting.
In some ways, our move is like the effect of this virus. We have to go through some unpleasant things right now, but the best is yet to come. Someday, we will be able to resume a more comfortable life – it won’t be exactly the same, but what we will have will be good. That day will soon be here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.