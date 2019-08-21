Vigilantes, those groups who take the law into their own hands and serve as sheriff, judge, and sometimes executioner, are common figures in the lore of the 19th century South and West. Generally targeting horse thieves, cattle rustlers, and men who harassed or assaulted women, they spread their own type of terror while claiming to protect the community from what they saw as a failure of the legal system’s inability to deal with the immoral or illegal behavior of others.
In November 1877, Sedalia had to deal with a vigilante group who wished to rid their neighborhood of evil. The group, which called itself “Vigilantes,” claimed to have a headquarters “north of Pacific Railroad,” in the mostly white neighborhood of the east-running streets of Pacific, St. Louis, and Jefferson streets.
The vigilante group, according to the Sedalia Democrat, began with a few “leading citizens north of the railroad,” who met on Monday evening to form a “committee of inquiry” to observe and report their findings. The group, which grew to more than 100 men, soon met again to hear the report.
The targets of their investigation were two women, Mrs. Richardson (also known as Mrs. Mason) and Mrs. Dishman. On Nov. 13, 1877, each of the women reported to police that her home had been visited by a group of 20 men who delivered a letter. The letters accused each woman of keeping a “rendezvous for women of ill repute and men of bad character.” Each woman was warned that if she did not leave her home within 24 hours, she remained “at her own peril.”
A Democrat reporter investigated and discovered the vigilantes had what they considered evidence of the women’s immorality. One bit of evidence included seeing “disreputable women” visiting the houses for “immoral purposes.” Another piece of evidence was a hack (hired carriage) was seen parked outside one of the houses late at night. Still another report was that several men were seen going into the houses and leaving after staying a while.
Other evidence presumed guilt by association. Mrs. Mason was said to be hosting a notorious woman called “Big Matt,” who had been seen on the street in the company of Mrs. Mason’s beautiful daughter. In addition, the Mason house had been visited by women from Lizzie Cook’s Junction House, a notorious brothel located on North Washington Avenue near its intersection with St. Louis Street.
Mrs. Dishman was reported to have been seen with several “disreputable characters,” who were thought to be residing at her house.
The vigilantes also visited Mr. Hurley, who was administrator of the Lynch estate that owned the property occupied by Mrs. Mason. The vigilantes asked Hurley to force her to evacuate the premises.
The Democrat reporter visited Mrs. Mason and found her to be “quiet and sedate.” She maintained that she did not keep a “disorderly house” or have “improper people” as visitors. Her daughter, who admitted to having accompanied Big Matt to the Post Office, confirmed her mother’s statement that she managed a legitimate boarding house.
The reporter also visited Mrs. Dishman, who was very upset at the allegations against her. She vehemently denied having “disreputable characters” in her home and did not like being linked to “the likes of Mrs. Mason.”
Next week’s column continues the story of the vigilantes and their targets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.