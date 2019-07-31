For the last month or so, it seems like everywhere I go I see something that says “Yes Yes” or I hear people talking about it. In case you are not aware, Yes Yes refers to the effort to get two ballot measures passed on Aug. 6 to fund a community center in Sedalia.
Being honest, I have not always been pro-community center. At first, I saw a community center as a silly extravagance. Something that only frivolous towns that are worried about looking cool built. I thought that the current facilities we had were sufficient enough for our needs. Sedalia Middle School has always had an indoor pool that is open for public use two hours a week.
But as I progressed through life I realized we do need a community center. Even though it is a cool building, Convention Hall has been far too small to house all the activities Parks and Rec thinks of. And for all the benefits that swimming can provide our bodies, two hours of lap swimming a week is not enough for the public.
Then there was the idea of phases a few years ago; I absolutely hated that idea. The problem with phases in large-scale capital projects is that a lot of times phase two never happens. If we are going to invest our time, energy, etc., into building a community center let’s build a whole one. Not a half one.
When the Yes Yes campaign started, I read everything I could about it and I am happy to report I am fully on board the Yes Yes train. There are a lot of things I really like about the plan this time and I hope with my whole heart that on Aug. 6 Yes Yes passes with flying colors.
First off, I like that this is a fully multipurpose space that addresses not only the needs of our youngest citizens but also our aging population. By moving the Senior Center into the new community center this will give our greatest generation more space for activities, a commercial kitchen for meal delivery and easier parking. A lot of times our elderly population is the most socially isolated, so it is important they have a nice, state-of-the-art space to do activities and make social connections. Plus, water is fantastic for movement, so the addition of activities like water aerobics will be good for the physical health of seniors.
I also like that the new tax to fund the community center is very, very small. One-eight of a cent per dollar is so small. If my math is correct, that is an amount of 12.5 cents per $100 spent, which still keeps our taxes lower than surrounding communities. And even though our friends who cannot vote in the election but shop in Sedalia cannot vote on the tax, they will be recognized because both Sedalia’s citizens and non-Sedalia citizens will pay the same memberships. Most importantly, it will be cooler and better than Warrensburg’s community center because it is newer.
Sedalia has been and is continuing to grow by leaps and bounds. The addition of a community center will show Sedalia’s commitment to the future and help usher in more growth while taking care of all of its citizens of all ages.
Winston Churchill once said, “We shape our buildings, and afterwards, our buildings shape us.” I cannot wait to see how a new community center shapes Sedalia. So I urge you, get out and vote Aug. 6 and vote Yes! Yes!
