It’s possible to vote for President Trump, as I will on Nov. 3, for various reasons.
One reason is my innate sympathy for the underdog, which Trump definitely is, considering the armies of enemies he has on the left, in the Democratic Party, the major news media, including the social media, among turncoat Republicans, Black Lives Matter, and in the halls of academe, to mention only a few.
Any president who is hated that much by the usual suspects must be doing something right, and Donald Trump is.
As a veteran, I like that he’s pro-defense and has made a start in rescuing our armed forces from the bleak Obama years; I like the way he’s transforming the federal judiciary by nominating jurists who interpret a law based on its original intent, not what one might wish it said today; that he’s solidly pro-life; and that he has become the law-and-order president when we desperately need one.
The Trump tax cut gave the economy a jump start, sending unemployment to a 50-year low and creating millions of jobs. Then the coronavirus hit and everything went south. But if he did it once, I’m confident he can do it again.
In foreign affairs, the deal he brokered between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain for diplomatic recognition, plus other areas of cooperation, is hugely important, and could be the first step in changing the whole complexion of the Middle East for the better.
Donald Trump may be the first president to actually take his campaign promises seriously. He has accomplished many of them, including starting to build the border wall. While that wasn’t a priority for me, at least Trump is doing something about our porous border, where past presidents, Republicans and Democrats alike, mainly just talked about the problem.
You can also vote for President Trump is you believe the alternative is not an option. The Democratic Party hasn’t merely drifted left, it has stampeded. Joe Biden has gone along with it, disavowing virtually everything that he formally stood for as a liberal/moderate Democrat.
The party’s economic policy is Socialism Lite — fueled by an orgy of spending and taxation — which could devolve into the real thing considering the radical complexion of the party today. Socialist Bernie Sanders may not be its presidential nominee, but he clearly has left his imprint on the Democratic Party.
Sometimes it’s the little things that tell you the most about a political party, such as the Democrats reciting the Pledge of Allegiance twice at their convention but editing out the “under God” part — one more stick in the eye for people of faith.
As a political party obsessed with sex and gender, and the weirder the better, it was only natural that J Mai would entertain the Democratic conventioneers. Who’s J Mai? Here’s her/his billing: “A Black Vietnamese transgender non-binary/gender-transcendent mermaid Queen/King.”
It’s also possible to write off an entire political party for a variety of reasons. Losing its everlovin’ mind is one of them.
