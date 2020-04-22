One of the tasks assigned to the Circuit Court is the task of ascertaining whether an individual is competent to handle his or her own affairs or whether an individual is behaving in a way that diverges enough from the rules of appropriate behavior to be judged mentally ill or in 19th-century parlance, insane. In 1873 and 1874, cases were brought to the Pettis County Circuit Court that brought these considerations to the public eye.
The cases involved Mr. William H. Head, a young man from Longwood whose neighbors had taken it upon themselves to decide his behavior indicated he was insane. The court ruled he was not. The neighbors again brought Head into court and again the court ruled he was not insane. After the second hearing, the court warned the neighbors that if they persisted in bringing charge against Head, they would be charged with paying the court costs.
Two of Head’s neighbors wrote letters to local newspapers explaining to some degree why they believed Head to be insane. One of them, written after the second hearing, was a lengthy letter signed by “Justson.” It went into some detail about Head’s behavior but failed to answer important questions about his behavior or the situation.
Justson began his letter by claiming he did not think the majority of the paper’s readers would be interested in the situation, but that he needed to explain why he and his friends had been put in the “unenviable” position of having to justify their actions in seeking a court order of insanity. In looking at the situation from the vantage point of time and distance, it appears Justson instead needed to justify the animus he and his neighbors held against Head.
Head had been born in the 1840s. At the time of his second arrest, Head was physically strong and “capable of doing a great deal of mischief.” Head’s parents had previously owned a 200-acre farm with “plenty of everything to keep them comfortable,” but five years later, at the time of Head’s second arrest, were old and sickly, and were being cared for by a neighbor, Ambrose Hieronymus, who was described as “generous and liberal hearted.”
Head, according to Justson, had persuaded his parents to sign over their farm to him and had squandered the proceeds on a business venture that failed because he was “a fast and not altogether bright youth.” Head had become a pauper, as had his parents. The court recognized Head’s poverty when it suggested that Head was not insane, but merely drinking too much because he was distraught about losing his money.
Head did, if Justson was correct, steal from the neighbors, but his major crimes seem to have been that he wandered about the county, stopping perhaps to beg at various homes and farms. This behavior, Justson suggested, frightened the women and children, causing the men of the neighborhood to arm themselves and threaten harm to Head.
Perhaps an alternative would have been to provide some sort of guardian or protector to care for him. That option was not offered, however.
The fate of William Head remains unknown. Betty Singer and Becky Carr Imhauser’s history of Longwood, “A Town of Their Own,” doesn’t elaborate, and local newspapers included in newspapers.com don’t provide information about Head after 1874.
