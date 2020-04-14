Many words in the English language have different meanings in different situations.
The word “insane,” for example, is defined by the courts as a person not having the mental capacity to be able to distinguish between a right (legal or moral) action and a wrong (illegal or immoral) action. Thus, to use a very stereotyped example, the perpetrator of an assault may have to demonstrate to the satisfaction of psychiatrists, psychologists, lawyers, and jury members that he or she is so far removed from reality that he or she really does hear voices of strangers telling him or her to commit the assault.
In everyday speech, we sometimes use the word “insane” to mean extreme or unusual, as in jokingly asking the mother of small children who plans to have a white kitchen floor installed, “Are you insane?”
Dr. Jerrie Jones, the late, respected psychology instructor at State Fair Community College, once remarked that how “disturbed” a person behaving strangely was actually dependent on who and to what extent the person doing the labeling was disturbed by the other’s possibly erratic behavior. This definition, which seems to place an inordinate amount of responsibility on those who see themselves as perfectly sane and others as not so sane, seems to have been the one used in describing the behavior of a Longwood man, W.H. Head.
Head’s story was told in various local newspapers and reprinted in Betty Singer and Rebecca Carr Imhauser’s history of the Longwood community, “A Town of their Own: A Visit to Longwood, Pettis County, Missouri.” The highlights of this story reveal some of the workings of a typical small Missouri town.
In late 1873, a group of friends brought Head to the courthouse, where he was jailed for “security” while his insanity was being investigated by the County Court during the following week. Shortly after, the newspaper noted Head had improved, having fewer and shorter spells of “viciousness.” His erratic behavior was attributed to “excess drinking produced doubtless by loss of property.” The nature of Head’s viciousness was neither defined nor described.
Interestingly enough, Head had been arrested and released twice, the courts finding no reason to further imprison Head except that he had been a “great nuisance and terror” to the folks of the area.
An examination of the local papers appears to reveal more of the story. In early February 1874, one of Head’s friends wrote a letter to the paper in which he elaborated on Head’s situation. The writer signed his name only as A., rather than giving his name, seemingly a rather cowardly thing to do. He described Head’s behavior, noting Head had destroyed his parents’ clothing and bed clothing, had given away their utensils and provisions, and had “bedeviled” everyone until his life was at danger from frightened neighbors.
The writer wished that this time the courts would find Head to be insane and keep him locked up so both he and the neighbors would be safe. He cited Dr. Rothwell who predicted Head would continue to grow worse, and noted the groups of armed men watching Head.
Next week’s column continues the saga of Mr. Head and his neighbors.
