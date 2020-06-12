When Emily was 4, she misbehaved; I was irritated and meted out some heavy punishment. She looked at me and said, “That punishment doesn’t make sense. It has nothing to do with what I did.” I asked her what she thought made sense; she told me, and I had to agree. It wasn’t an easy punishment, but it was more fitting the “crime,” so I adopted her idea, she grudgingly paid the price, and we went on. More than with her, I was irritated with myself for overreacting, making too much out of something that could have been handled more easily.
In the same way, I think some may be overreacting, not to the ideas of both systemic racism in some police departments or the existence of police brutality as we have seen it on video over the past few years, but instead to how to correct the problem. For instance, I read that HBO is removing “Gone With the Wind” from its movie rotation, and statues of Confederate generals are being removed from city parks.
Generally, I don’t believe that we can erase history by erasing its stories. Another generation’s not seeing “Gone With the Wind” won’t change the fact that landed gentry like the O’Haras built their wealth on the whipped and scarred backs of people they counted as “property” and, as the Vice President of the Confederacy said in 1861: “ ‘. . . the great truth, that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery — subordination to the superior race — is his natural and normal condition’” (https://bit.ly/2YxvMsj). Perhaps HBO should instead add an introduction to the film to add context to the story, reminding audiences that a totally different side of The Old South was more prevalent.
A more realistic picture of the African American experience today is seen in “Just Mercy,” a movie based on Bryan Stephenson’s autobiographical book. It details his fight for his client, wrongly convicted and on death row. The movie illustrates the plight of many African Americans who must today fight through inherent biases in the justice system. This month, it is free to watch on different platforms – YouTube, Amazon, and GooglePlay, to name a few.
The conflict regarding statues of Confederate generals is more complicated. Until I did some investigation, I was unaware that most of those statues were erected not immediately after the Civil War, but between 1895 and 1920, when Jim Crow laws were passed to continue the oppression of black people in the South, when the KKK reappeared in force, and when lynching was a common occurrence. In most instances, governments build monuments honoring those who have had a positive impact; ergo, we have the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument, and the bust of Martin Luther King, among others. The Confederate statues represent divisiveness instead: Civil War, and the continuation of the philosophy supporting the idea of white superiority.
The monuments are stories, as is “Gone With the Wind,” but we need to be able to read or see the whole story. A statue is just a snapshot to be viewed. Louis Nelson, Professor of Architectural History and the Associate Dean in the School of Architecture at the University of Virginia, believes these monuments to oppression have a place in our historical reflection, but he believes they must be displayed with context: “The conversation should not be about Robert E. Lee’s virtues or failures, but about the social and political environment of the 1910s that saw fit to erect monuments in the first place” (https://bit.ly/2XWfZ7z). How that happens, I don’t know. I do have a better understanding, after my research, why the state-sponsored monuments, along with the Confederate flag, are so reprehensible to many African Americans.
All these issues are complex, and we must learn from history without glorifying or extending a shameful part of the past. We shouldn’t overreact but instead continue down the path of education, enlightenment, and positive change. What has occurred over the past three weeks has had both positive and negative impacts, but without serious conversation and serious action, I fear little will change, and we will be fighting these same battles a short time down the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.