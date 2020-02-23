It was an instantly infamous political quip, like Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” or Mitt Romney’s “binders full of women.”
“I can teach anybody … to be a farmer. It’s a process. You dig a hole, you put a seed in, you put dirt on top, you add water, up comes corn. You can learn that.”
The press on both right and left ran with Michael Bloomberg’s jaw-dropping comments on farming. The quote was broadcast repeatedly as proof that an already unpopular presidential candidate was an out-of-touch elitist, completely disconnected from the common man.
The Bloomberg campaign and several fact-checking websites protested. They claimed the controversy was manufactured and the candidate’s quote (from 2016) had been taken out of context with the intent of making Bloomberg look bad. The conversation had not been about America’s modern farmers, but about farming practices of days gone by:
“If you think about it, the agrarian society lasted 3,000 years, and we can teach processes. I can teach anybody – even people in this room, so no offense intended – to be a farmer. It’s a process. You dig a hole, you put a seed in, you put dirt on top, you add water, up comes corn. You can learn that … at one point, 98% of the world worked in agriculture. Today it’s 2% of the United States … Now comes the information economy and the information economy is fundamentally different because it’s built around replacing people with technology, and the skill sets that you have to learn are how to think and analyze. And that is a whole degree level different. You have to have a different skill set. You have to have a lot more gray matter.”
No one can deny that 3,000 years ago, agriculture was simpler. But was it easier? Do today’s Information Age jobs really require more “gray matter?” Does additional context make Bloomberg’s comments about farming easier to stomach?
It would be easy to write a ringing denunciation of Bloomberg’s words. I am the daughter, granddaughter, great-grandaughter, and great-great-grandaughter of American farmers, the descendant of European farmers before that. I grew up on a farm and spent much of my childhood on tractors and in orchards. Farming is the reason I had a roof over my head, food to eat, even a college degree. I owe everything to farmers, and it would be easy to let my outrage flare up against those who don’t give them due respect and value.
But outrage begets outrage. It leads no one to greater understanding. So, I will use my gray matter to explain:
Agriculture is not just a job. It is a vocation, a calling. It requires the work of the brain, but also of the entire physical being. It demands all the emotions, the devotion of the soul. Agriculture is equal parts science, art and otherworldly hope. The farmer and the rancher are apprenticed to the earth and the seasons every year of their careers. They must learn to be meteorologists, veterinarians, mathematicians, biologists, mechanics, woodworkers, even counselors. The most comprehensive instructions and the wisest teachings of man will not guarantee them success.
The only way to gain expertise is experience. Months, years, and decades watching parents and neighbors at work. Observing and measuring and remembering. Working all hours, in all conditions. Trying and failing and learning and trying again. The task will never be done. The farmer will never become the absolute master of the land. He will never reach a stage where he can claim victory, as if he were playing a game of basketball. There are too many variables, too many living creatures, too many forces outside his control.
None of this has changed in 3,000 years of agriculture, or even since we were put in the garden “to tend it and keep it.” Farming technology comes and goes, and we become more productive and more able to surmount the challenges the earth throws at our efforts. But the fundamentals remain the same whether we are sowing wheat with a practiced sweep of the hand, walking behind a new steel plow, or drilling beans in an air-conditioned tractor with the help of a GPS.
Michael Bloomberg is right in saying the emerging economy is based on information and technology. He is right in claiming that the old agricultural order is vanishing, maybe never to return. But what Bloomberg gets wrong, and can never understand, is that the skills necessary for farming are the skills necessary for every job, every success, every human flourishing. If we turn away from the abilities to observe, practice, strive, struggle and hope with the whole of our being, we will lose more than a job from a bygone era. We will lose what it means to be human.
