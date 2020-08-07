The other day, I almost ran a red light in town. The speed limit is 40, and if you get caught in the wrong spot when it turns yellow you have to make a choice. Break hard and risk getting rear-ended, or slip on through.
As I passed through safely, I realized I was crossing the exact same intersection that Hannah Fizer did on June 13, when she ran a red light. She might have had to make the same split-second decision: brake hard or slip on through? What is the safest decision to make at this moment? What level of risk am I willing to take? What is best for me and my vehicle? It all has to be discerned in a span of time less than the snap of a finger.
All the snap decisions I have made in my life up until now have turned out to be the right ones. I am still here, hale and hearty, despite a slew of wrong choices ranging from innocent and naive to stupid and destructive. If you’re alive and reading these words, you can say the same thing.
But Hannah is not. That decision she made, in the time it takes to blink an eye, was one of the last choices she ever made.
I have no larger politics to discuss. There’s no moral here. It was just me and my minivan on my way to Steak ‘n’ Shake, transported into the last moments of a woman I’ve never met. And suddenly I felt like sobbing. It could have been me. Or could it have? We don’t know. We don’t know what happened between the red light and five spent shell casings lying on the pavement outside LeMaire’s Cajun Catfish. All we have are rumors. Even her parents are in the dark.
Sometimes periods of silence and darkness and secrecy are a necessary evil, endured for the purpose of seeking final justice. But we must be careful of what we allow to grow in the silence. Secrets fester in the dark. They creep and twist into a malformed living thing, fed and nourished with distrust and skepticism and wild conjecture. They become a creature that coils in and in on itself, growing to terrible proportions to protect itself from the light, hiding greedily at its heart the truth that rightly belongs to others.
Whether or not anyone intended to plant it, that malformed creature is growing in our community right now. And every Facebook rumor, every question left unanswered, every day the truth is not revealed is another day we feed the beast and let him gnaw on the credibility of our institutions and devour the trust and goodwill of our citizens.
Is this silence a necessary evil endured for the purpose of seeking justice? We don’t even know that. All we have are rumors. Even her parents are in the dark.
I am heartened to see that the Missouri State Highway Patrol has completed its investigation. I am encouraged that a special prosecutor has been appointed. I am awaiting the next phase of the legal process, praying for true justice to be done for the living and the dead, whatever that means in this case. I have no politics to discuss. True justice means no more and no less than the truth, and I hold out hope that the truth will be revealed fully and with as much haste as possible.
Hannah Fizer is dead, God rest her soul, and the only thing that remains of her split-second decision at that intersection is a small wooden memorial in the parking lot of a catfish joint. But her family, who lives, awaits the truth. We who form our democracy await the truth. We all wait in the dark, and there is something else alive and foul and growing there.
How long will we let it grow?
