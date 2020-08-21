Kick the Can has been on my mind a lot lately.
The childhood game is centered on returning to home base. Players scatter through the neighborhood to hide, and once found must try to beat their opponent to be the first to kick the can back at home.
The phrase “unprecedented times” has been beaten to a pulp, but we clearly are experiencing some stuff we never expected, nor could have planned to tackle. Some of it has been building over the past decade or so, mainly the “us vs. them” tribalism that has pushed people further apart in nearly every aspect imaginable.
Then there’s the pandemic, a public health emergency that has been infused with politics and hubris. All of it creates a weight; there are days that feel like I’m walking around wearing a fur coat that was soaked in stagnant pond water.
Home is comfort. As stress builds, as frustrations stir, as daily life transforms into a pressure cooker, we strive to return home, where we are most in our element. Home is more than a place; it is a frame of mind. It can be a return to the routine, where we feel safer and more sane.
I have become a fan of mowing the lawn. I use an older push mower that could use a tune-up and the blade needs to be sharpened, but the job is more than amateur landscaping. Mowing is an hour away from the world. I put in my earbuds and zone out as I walk those lines, bringing some uniformity to the raggedy chaos. Mowing is home, not because it is the yard around our house but because it is a connection to the past. It reminds me of toiling in the Indiana humidity to mow the yard of my childhood home and the sense of accomplishment upon completion. The smell of freshly cut grass also is a bonus.
Another piece of home this week was celebrating our anniversary with my wife, Melany. We don’t make a big production out of the annual milestone; no gifts, but we always mark the occasion with chili dogs for dinner. For our first anniversary, we went to Six Flags Great America north of Chicago. As we walked in, a downpour started and we ran to the nearest place that had some cover, a little stand that only sold hot dogs, fries and drinks. We sat under an umbrella, had lunch and watched people flee the park. When the storm stopped, the sun came out, the weather was perfect and there were no lines for the best roller coasters. Sharing the anniversary dinner tradition with my buddy was another of those touchstone moments that remind us of better times past and fuel us for better times to come.
Back to the game: Lately, a lot of us are feeling like that can is getting kicked just before we can reach it – every day. We are being denied the comfort and safety of home as the virus spreads and the Golden Rule has become tarnished. As hard as it can be to believe at times, it is important to remember that home is more than a place. We will get through these times in increments; a good goal is simply to make progress daily. Along that path to home, be kind to yourself. Allow an indulgence from time to time and offer some grace to others. That’s how we’ll get there.
