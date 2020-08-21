At the open house, my daughter surveyed her new first-grade classroom with sparkling eyes. She wanted to know all about the class list, the room’s layout, the shelves full of books, the heavy stack of board games for rainy days. Her new teacher’s concerns, on the other hand, were focused on reassuring my husband and me. She pointed out the distance of the desks, the tubs of hand sanitizer, the crisp face masks still in their plastic wrap. She talked about the daily schedule and how to keep the children healthy during lunch, recess and “specials.” And we appreciated it. Our daughter’s school and its incredible teachers have worked harder for the cause of education than I’m sure they ever dreamed was necessary even a year ago.
Our fellow elementary parents seem to have concerns too. A number of children have already been pulled from our daughter’s class before the year has started. I don’t blame them. There is so much uncertainty. What will happen if a child or teacher gets sick? Will we have to go to distance learning? How many teaching hours will kids realistically get? Will they become preoccupied with germs? Or have a hard time absorbing their lessons? With all this going on, what will our kids learn this year anyway?
I can answer that one.
2020 will be new and difficult for all our students, there’s no getting around that. More rules and worries. Fewer extracurriculars and hugs. It will not be remembered as “the best school year ever!!!!!!” or the one most conducive to traditional learning.
But whether our children are homeschooled, distance learners, public schoolers or private, there will be plenty of opportunity to impart a unique curriculum, lessons that have gone long un-taught. The core subjects:
- Resilience: These kids will be tough. No “special snowflake” generation here! Life has already led them so many places they didn’t want to go — canceled birthday parties, sporting seasons, and special events. Itchy masks. Closed stores. Even ill relatives, food shortages and family unemployment. None of these things are good, but if we lead by example, our children will become experts at rolling with the punches.
- Gratitude: Why did your grandfather walk two miles to school (uphill both ways?) He may not have enjoyed it, but he and his family deeply understood the privilege of getting an education. That’s something we in the United States have largely taken for granted . Until now. Our children will be the first in decades for whom steady schooling is not a given. Scarcity creates demand, however, and after the early end of last school year, I expect more and more kids to be hungry for learning.
- Creativity: Our kids will grow up surrounded by innovation. Doctors and scientists are racing for treatments for COVID. Businesses have had to adapt and meet brand new consumer needs. Even parents and teachers are finding new ways of going to work and making life work on a daily basis. When the world is thrown into turmoil, creativity always comes out on top. And all our children have to do to find examples is look down the street, in the next classroom, or even in their own living room.
- Courtesy: Politeness and carefulness have taken on a life or death dimension. If you don’t cover your cough, you could put someone in the hospital. If you come to school sick, it could put your teacher out of work. If you don’t wear your mask in Walmart, you could frighten the elderly woman or the cancer patient out getting his groceries. These are things that little ones wouldn’t normally have to worry about. But they do, and they will, just as our ancestors’ children worried about polio, influenza, even plague. As adults, we can help them manage these worries and channel them into action that reflects love of “our neighbor” and builds a culture of courtesy for others.
- Hope: Hope is a kind of patient courage, an expectation that things will turn out for the best, even if we don’t know exactly what’s best or when that will be. I see this already in our children: “Next year I’ll have a big party and go to the State Fair and go on vacation.” “I can’t wait until the virus goes away.” “Pretty soon things will be back to normal.” Part of this talk is childhood naivete, but much of it is pure, unadulterated hope, a virtue that our cruel and cynical world has not yet squeezed out of them. Here, the roles are flipped, and our kids are our best teachers. They know things will be hard and different, but they are looking forward to the school year and the future anyway. Let’s follow their lead.
