As my wife and I walked through Walmart the other day, I came to a cross-aisle and walked right in front of a shopping cart. I smiled at the person pushing the shopping cart and said I was sorry as usual, and then walked on. A few minutes later I thought about the encounter, and realized the lady with the cart could not see me smile when I apologized; for all she knew, I could have been sticking my tongue out at her.
Later the same day I saw several people I knew who looked right through me because they did not recognize me behind my mask. I was disappointed they did not have masks on too, but they couldn’t read the disappointment on my face because of the mask. There were, in fact, a lot of people walking around without masks, and some of them looked at me with disapproval. Two young people, who as we all know are indestructible and will live forever, even giggled at me. The strange thing is I saw several people without masks, but who had small children with them and they were wearing masks. I thought about the reasoning that had to have gone into the parents’ thinking, but the effort gave me a headache.
There were some people with masks on, however, some that were homemade and some of those were quite stylish. My granddaughter Shelbi made my wife a mask, which she wears proudly anytime she goes into a store. I just wear the ones I bought and hope they do the job for which they were made. When I run into friends with masks on, we usually comment on each other’s masks and I always feel underdressed if their mask is better than mine. I wonder if anyone else out there suffers from mask envy?
The funny thing about wearing masks (and there aren’t many) is when you see people wearing them in a bank, that would have been scary a few months ago, but now it is encouraged. I imagine kids enjoy looking like bandits and don’t need a lot of encouragement to wear them.
I have to admit I am a little claustrophobic when I wear the mask, but I have more fear of the virus than that closed-in feeling.
There is nothing humorous about the situation we find ourselves in even if some people do not take it seriously, and I wish they would all protect themselves and the rest of us from the awful virus. It would be a little funny, however, to hear someone I pass in a store ask their companion “Who was that masked man?” just once.
