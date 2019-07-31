On Oct. 23, 1877, the Sedalia Democrat reported on an unusual incident involving a Warrensburg judge and a couple who recently arrived in Sedalia. Sedalia Marshal Kelly received a telegram from Judge Goodrich of Warrensburg requesting that he arrest a man named Lanning and hold him until Goodrich notified Kelly. The marshal found Lanning at the train depot with his young wife. The situation became complicated when Kelly discovered the true nature of Goodrich’s request.
Lanning was disabled; the Democrat’s report does not specify the nature of his disability, but refers to him as “crippled.” He and his “pretty and neatly dressed” young wife had stopped in Sedalia on a trip from California to St. Louis to try to beg enough money to complete their trip. When Kelly said he was going to take Lanning to jail, the young wife asked if she might accompany her husband to the jail.
Kelly spoke to the couple, learned why they were in Sedalia, and why the woman wished to stay at the jail. She said they had come from Warrensburg where they were badly treated; she wished to protect her husband and to be protected herself. Her strange request was explained by an article in the Warrensburg Daily News which the Democrat reprinted.
The couple had been removed from the train in Warrensburg because they had no money to pay for their continued passage to St. Louis, where Lanning’s parents lived. Since they could not stay all night at the depot, Lanning asked to speak to a policeman. Judge Goodrich was at the depot and, according to the newspaper account, decided to help the couple. His concept of “help,” however, was “devilish.”
Goodrich, the press reported, saw the young wife and desired to “secure ‘fresh’ game to whet the lustful appetites of himself and his cronies.”
Goodrich claimed to be a night watchman, told the couple to follow him, and promised to secure lodgings for them. Instead of taking them to a hotel, however, he led them to Bolton’s Saloon. The couple escaped and went to Holden Street where Goodrich caught up with them. He threatened to arrest them for being on the streets at night and led them to the back door of Bolton’s.
At the saloon, he said he was going out for food for the couple and secured the help of two customers in getting the meal. Goodrich tried to convince the couple to drink by telling them the bar was free. He first plied them with a “dark-colored liquor,” then offered them beer. They refused both.
News of the couple’s plight traveled quickly. The good citizens of Warrensburg knew what sort of “dissipated” man Goodrich was and set out to help. Warrensburg’s active temperance society came to the saloon to intervene. The newspaper reported “considerable excitement” at the saloon. The men who tried to get the couple to drink were arrested, and the temperance society offered to pay any fine Lanning incurred if he “whipped” Goodrich.
The editor of the News came to Sedalia to check on the couple and make sure they were not returned to Warrensburg. He found the couple at the Sedalia jail, sleeping on a mattress and fresh sheets.
Kelly assured the couple they were not under arrest and would not be returned to Warrensburg, despite Goodrich’s having issued a warrant.
Money was raised to help the couple who went on their way to St. Louis the next day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.