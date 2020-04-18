Is the coronavirus a passing phenomenon, or will it have a major impact on the way we live our lives in the future? Many people have been asking that question. Here are my somewhat rambling thoughts on that and related subjects.
The virus isn’t just a health threat, of course, it’s also a major economic one. As I drive around Sedalia, its impact is starkly evident: empty parking lots at Penney’s and Kohls; empty schools and an empty college; restaurants open for take-out only; little or no traffic on Ohio Avenue downtown; shuttered businesses of every description.
Local industries also are feeling the effects of the coronavirus. Jessica Craig, executive director of economic development for the city and county, estimated that 20% of local industries have either suspended production, cut back hours or had layoffs. While saying that most plants are still operating normally or close to it, Craig stressed that the industrial picture is constantly changing.
The unemployment rate, which was at a 50-year low last fall with virtually every business in Sedalia posting “Now Hiring” signs, is zooming toward recession levels, if not worse.
For what must surely be the first time in its long history, Bothwell Regional Health Center has been forced to borrow money to meet expenses and has furloughed 50 employees. We’ve always assumed the hospital would be there if we needed it. Let’s hope that assumption will prove correct, and that it will emerge intact from the various forces that are hammering it.
Looking into the future, I wonder if crowds have a future since it’s been drummed into our heads to avoid them. I think of huge cruise ships that pack thousands of people like sardines into what amounts to a floating city. They could be history.
Sports is another major question mark, as are concerts and other events that draw big crowds. If we do go, will the face mask be an essential accessory?
Because of their vulnerability in the COVID-19 battle, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are probably going to have to reinvent themselves in ways that better protect their residents (although local facilities appear to be doing a better job than some in that regard).
Fear of others may be the most regrettable result of the coronavirus. Is the guy who coughed in my direction a carrier? Is the woman who’s fingering those peaches Typhoid Mary? If we find ourselves in a crowd, will we automatically revert to social distancing, maneuvering to maintain six feet of separation?
While no one can answer these questions with any certainty, I think we should resist fears that lead us to no longer see others as fellow human beings but only as potential health threats. We’re all in this together, and if we stick together we’ll come out the other end.
The coronavirus is an abnormality, and when it has run its course, as all plagues have in history, we’ll all look forward to picking up our lives where we left off. Let’s hope and pray that will be possible.
