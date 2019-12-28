Another Christmas has come and gone, and by the next time we talk, a new year will be a few days old. It always seems as if these days – the holiday season – should last longer than they do. After all, we spend an inordinate amount of time getting ready for them! This year, I managed to get all the presents wrapped by noon on the 24th, I had all the ingredients I needed for the food I planned to prepare on Christmas Day, and I was prepared for any unexpected drop-in company. The Christmas Eve services at the church went well, Emily arrived safely, and we were ready. The day went off without a hitch – and then it was over. We now plan to make as much as possible of the next week when we have our daughter at home as she celebrates a birthday.
Of course, this week will also present a good opportunity for reflection and planning. 2020! I remember when every naysayer around was convinced that on Jan. 1, 2000, banks would be unable to process the date switch and we would not have access to any money for maybe weeks! Nothing would work! We had to stock up on money! And food! But it turned out that everything worked just fine, and Y2K was just another one of those conspiracy theories with no basis in fact that invades our sensibilities much too often. That was now 20 years ago. It seemed like such a momentous date at the time, but it has just faded into the background as we go on, day by day, seeing what comes our way.
I suppose this flip of the calendar will go by the wayside in the same manner as did January 2000, but that does not keep me from hoping for the best in the next year for those I call friends and family.
For my family members, both near and far, I hope 2020 brings smooth sailing: that my little cousins have good years in school, that my big cousins have success and contentment at work, and that we all can have a warm reunion when Easter rolls around in April.
For my friends here, those in faraway places, and those I now get to see only on social media, I send a message of hope and good cheer. Many face health problems, some face loneliness, and some face life turning points. I will think of them in the days ahead, hoping that during this new year, they will find support and help where they need it.
On a lighter note, my next New Year’s wish is that Charter will be able to figure out how to keep my internet/Wi-Fi running. My brilliant husband had an idea that actually worked, and so he was able to isolate the problem for them on the day after Christmas, because it went out yet again. Let’s hope they can pick up where Max left off and take care of it so that I can watch a Hallmark Christmas movie before they disappear for the next 10 months.
For myself, I hope that I am able to find more time to do the things I would like to do instead of things I have to do. I don’t mind doing what I have to do, but I would like to feel as if I had some calendar time that is not spoken for prior to a new day’s beginning. What luxury!
My final thought is for all of us. I hope that as the new year progresses, we can be nicer to each other. I dread the thought of another election season, when, even if they don’t know each other, people will call each other bad names on social media, will cast aspersions on those who think differently from themselves, will draw lines that cannot be crossed, and will be cranky all the time. Life is hard enough without being discourteous to others or being on the receiving end of hateful speech. Let’s employ the Golden Rule.
So from me to you, have a good 2020. Happy New Year!
