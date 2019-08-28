There are approximately 8,459 people running for President in the Democratic primary. For a while, it seemed like every time I turned around another random politician was declaring their intentions to run. Now that we are a couple of months into the process, every time I turn around another person is dropping out of the race. And a lot of times I find myself asking, “who?” When President Trump tweeted about Seth Moulton dropping out, I was really confused because I follow politics pretty closely and I had never heard of him.
In actuality, there are 21 people running to be the Democratic presidential nominee. I have been playing a fun game with my friends and coworkers where they see how many candidates they can list in one go. So far, my dad is in the lead with 10. Twenty-one candidates are a lot to keep track of, and since Missouri isn’t a happening primary state, normally most of them will not be stopping by to see us.
It seems like most of the national press is dedicated to either Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders or instead of being focused on things like policy ideas they are focused on drama. So, I got curious and did some research on some of the other candidates and their ideas.
If you have heard of Andrew Yang you have probably heard about his plan to give every American $1,000 a month. That is a splashy idea but Yang has a lot of other interesting plans and policies. He is one of the only candidates for any office with plans for what to do about America’s deteriorating malls. More and more malls across the country are closing and being left to rot. These are massive buildings that turn into eyesores and invite crime. This also sends a negative signal about an area’s economy. Yang would work to turn malls back into community spaces.
Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is the first openly gay man to run for President. It is awesome America has progressed to this point. Buttigieg's craziest idea, other than abolishing the Electoral College, is making the Supreme Court have 15 members. Buttigieg also believes in legalizing marijuana. I really like Pete Buttigieg because his dog has a Twitter account and it is hilarious.
I also like that Buttigieg is 37 and Yang is 44. As technology progresses at an unthinkable speed, we need a President who has some understanding of how it works. Right now jobs are disappearing right and left and are being replaced with artificial intelligence, automation, robotics and technology. In the next 12 years, one in three Americans is at risk of losing their job to technology. We need a President who sees this threat to the average American citizen’s life and is willing to act.
I am not saying all people who are older are terrible at technology. But, it seems like most of our current government representatives do not have a good grasp of how it works. Watching Mark Zuckerberg or any other CEO from Silicon Valley testify in front of Congress is cringeworthy. I know that voting based on future tech issues might seem silly but at the end of the day this is not a matter of hashtags and likes, this is a matter of American lives and jobs.
